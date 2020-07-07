Quad-City COVID-19 cases increase for third straight week

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig opened Tuesday’s QC COVID-19 press briefing with a few sobering statistics.
“We are now entering the third straight week of increases in COVID-19 cases,” Ludwig said. “After having increases of six or seven cases a day in June in Rock Island or Scott County, we are looking at upwards of 22 cases a day in Rock Island County and between 40 and 45 cases a day in Scott County.
“These increases are serious and dangerous. Unintentional spread is very real … and as we see increases in positive cases we fully expect to see increases in hospitalizations.”
In Rock Island County there are eight patients hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19. County officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number to 1,097. The total number of deaths stands at 30.
Iowa reports hospitalizations by region. In Scott County’s 11-county region, there are 34 patients hospitalized. Thirteen of those patients are an intensive care unit.
Scott County officials reported there are now 825 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 15 in the last 24 hours. The county’s COVID-19 related death toll remained at 10.
A number of employees of Davenport bars and restaurants have tested positive in recent days.
Whitey's Ice Cream closed its 53rd Street, Davenport, location for a few days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Meat Market Saloon & Deli, 1629 Washington St., Davenport, announced Tuesday it will “close temporarily while we can be sure of the health status of all our employees. We want nothing more than to return to normal but COVID-19 has different plans for us right now.”
The Facebook post said no reopening date has been set.
On the Thirsty’s on 3rd Facebook page management announced the establishment will be closed because “we have two employees not well.” The bar, located at 2202 W. 3rd, said it “will keep people posted as to when we will open our doors again.”
Iowa officials reported 32,029 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a total of 339,940 individual tests administered.
Illinois officials 587 new cases and 37 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 related issues. The state has confirmed a total of 148,452 cases and 7,063 deaths. The state has conducted just over 1.8 million tests.
The community based COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Rock Island has tested 1,726 individuals through Monday. It will remain at the QCCA Expo Center parking lot through Sunday, July 12, 2020.
The QCCA Expo Center is located at 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. everyday.
