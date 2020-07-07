Quad-City COVID-19 cases increase for third straight week

Whitey's Ice Cream closed its 53rd Street, Davenport, location for a few days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Meat Market Saloon & Deli, 1629 Washington St., Davenport, announced Tuesday it will “close temporarily while we can be sure of the health status of all our employees. We want nothing more than to return to normal but COVID-19 has different plans for us right now.”

The Facebook post said no reopening date has been set.

On the Thirsty’s on 3rd Facebook page management announced the establishment will be closed because “we have two employees not well.” The bar, located at 2202 W. 3rd, said it “will keep people posted as to when we will open our doors again.”

Iowa officials reported 32,029 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a total of 339,940 individual tests administered.

Illinois officials 587 new cases and 37 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 related issues. The state has confirmed a total of 148,452 cases and 7,063 deaths. The state has conducted just over 1.8 million tests.

The community based COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Rock Island has tested 1,726 individuals through Monday. It will remain at the QCCA Expo Center parking lot through Sunday, July 12, 2020.

The QCCA Expo Center is located at 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. everyday.

