Quad-City COVID-19 deaths now total 95

A person over the age of 81 was the 24th victim of COVID-19 in Scott County, it was announced Wednesday. The death happened later in the day Tuesday.

Between Scott and Rock Island counties, there have now been 95 deaths caused by the coronavirus.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of this member of our community,” said Edward Rivers, medical director of the Scott County Health Department. “We continue to ask our community to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the most vulnerable among us.”

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number to 2,571 for the county. There were no additional deaths. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus remains at 71. Currently, 14 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new Rock Island County cases are two women in their 20s, one in her 30s, one in her 60s, four women in their 70s, two women in their 80s and woman in her 90s. Also there were one man in his 50s, one in his 70s and two men in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

Scott County added nine additional positive tests for a total of 2,399.