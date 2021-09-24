 Skip to main content
Quad-City COVID cases now higher than spring
Quad-City COVID cases now higher than spring

The coronavirus infection rate in the Quad-Cities now exceeds the daily numbers from the spring highs.

In a COVID-19 update Friday, Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz said the daily infection rate now has "met and surpassed" the highest levels from early in the year. The alarming numbers are "corroborated by high hospital burdens, including ICU beds locally and regionally," he said.

At the four area Genesis Health System hospitals Friday, 47 people were being treated for COVID-19-related illness. Most, 35 patients, were in Davenport. Seven were in Silvis, one in DeWitt and four in Aledo.

The ICU capacity in Davenport is 20 beds, and the hospital on Friday had 19 patients, including 10 who are positive for COVID.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity releases its weekly COVID numbers each Monday and this week showed 42 patients being treated for COVID-related symptoms, including 13 in the ICUs.

While one of the three coronavirus vaccines' booster now is available to many, Katz said, the public's emphasis should be on the primary immunizations, which remain widely available.

"I just want to make a point very strongly: Getting a booster now isn't an urgent or emergent issue for anyone," he said. "People need to be a little patient."

The initial doses "remain remarkably effective," he said. Most critical, Katz said, is increasing the number of people getting the primary vaccine.

Hy-Vee and Walgreens pharmacies in the Quad-Cities are making the booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine available, by appointment, to those eligible. The Rock Island County Health Department also will make the boosters available as soon as the Illinois Department of Public Health gives the go-ahead, which was expected Friday.

In addition to the eligibility requirements listed below, the boosters will be available only to those whose primary vaccines were administered at least six months ago.

• Individuals ages 65 and older.

• Long-term care facility residents ages 18 and older.

• Individuals ages 18 and older with underlying medical conditions. Individuals ages 18 – 49 should consider individual benefits and risks, according to CDC guidance.

• Individuals ages 18-64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, such as healthcare and essential workers.

Expansion of boosters for the Moderna and J&J vaccines are to be considered as more data becomes available. Meanwhile, all three vaccines remain "highly effective," Katz said, especially against serious illness.

Nita Ludwig, administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department, said the agency is holding "Pfizer Friday" clinics for the booster. Those eligible may simply walk in, however, it is possible appointments will be required if demand grows beyond the ability to remain safely socially distant. 

From the Illinois Department of Public Health

The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 21,787 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 239 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, September 17, 2021.

More than 80% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 63% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of Illinois’ total population, almost 68% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 53% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,612,129 cases, including 24,783 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, September 17, 2021, laboratories have reported 797,018 specimens for a total of 31,192,769.

On Thursday, 150,245 COVID-19 tests were reported; the highest one-day total of COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

Also as of Thursday, 1,926 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 474 patients were in the ICU and 252 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Iowa Department of Public Health update COVID data is released weekly on Tuesdays.

