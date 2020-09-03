Quad-City COVID-related death toll mounts as virus claims two more in Rock Island County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the third time in as many days COVID-19-related causes claimed the lives of multiple people in Rock Island County.

The RICO Health Department reported a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility are the latest to die. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 67.

As of Thursday, seven people died of causes related to the virus this week.

“The entire staff of the Rock Island County Health Departments sends our sympathies to the family and friends of these patients,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Our cases and number of deaths have been rising rapidly in recent weeks. To keep everyone as safe as possible, we all must follow public health guidelines of wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between us and others and washing our hands frequently.”

Long-term care centers and nursing homes in Rock Island County have been the epicenter of COVID-19-related deaths — as of Thursday there were 47 confirmed deaths spread out over eight facilities. Those deaths make up 70% of the county's death toll.