Quad-City COVID-related death toll mounts as virus claims two more in Rock Island County

For the third time in as many days COVID-19-related causes claimed the lives of multiple people in Rock Island County.
The RICO Health Department reported a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility are the latest to die. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 67.
As of Thursday, seven people died of causes related to the virus this week.
“The entire staff of the Rock Island County Health Departments sends our sympathies to the family and friends of these patients,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Our cases and number of deaths have been rising rapidly in recent weeks. To keep everyone as safe as possible, we all must follow public health guidelines of wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between us and others and washing our hands frequently.”
Long-term care centers and nursing homes in Rock Island County have been the epicenter of COVID-19-related deaths — as of Thursday there were 47 confirmed deaths spread out over eight facilities. Those deaths make up 70% of the county's death toll.
Ludwig and Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers reminded Quad-City residents infections in young people is a contributing factor in the spread of COVID-19. The RICO Health Department reported 32 new COVID-19 cases Thursday — and 18 of those were found in men and women under the age of 50.
RICO health officials said the total number of cases in the county increased to 2,322. Currently, There are 14 people hospitalized in Rock Island County.
Illinois officials reported 1,360 cases, raising the state's total to240,003. So far, the state has confirmed 8,115 deaths due to COVID-19-related causes.
Scott County officials confirmed 26 new cases, bringing the county total to 2,277. The death toll remained at 21.
Iowa officials reported 888 new cases, raising the state's total to 67,118. A total of 1,134 people in Iowa have died of COVID-19-related causes.
All Test Iowa sites, including clinic sites, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, for the Labor Day holiday. Sites will reopen for testing according to their regular schedules beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Individuals who want to be tested at any site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. They will then be directed to schedule an appointment.
Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.
