Quad-City death toll from COVID-19 mounts, with six deaths in a day

There is more death to come.
Those were the words of Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 press briefing after announcing three deaths in the county over the course of the previous three days. There were three deaths in Rock Island County, too.
A total of 32 deaths in Scott County are linked to COVID-19-related causes.
"Death is a lagging indicator of COVID-19 infections," Rivers said. "They are the outcome of earlier infections. But we know COVID infections are rising in the county.
"There is only more death to come if we don't follow simple precautions to protect each other. Please don't be the reason your elderly family members contract COVID and possibly pass away."
Rivers' plea was followed by equally dire news out of Rock Island County, where Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig confirmed the additional deaths there.
The county's total is now 93, raising the Quad-Cities total to 125. The numbers were a somber echo of Illinois' rising death rate, where health officials confirmed the state passed 9,000 deaths Tuesday.
"Since the start of the pandemic in March, we saw a peak in April, a higher peak in July, and now we are looking at a higher increase in hospitalizations and a higher number of deaths," Lugwig said. "All of us want this to end. But that requires we act. We can do better. And we can do better together."
The latest Rock Island County deaths were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom had been hospitalized, as well as a man in his 60s who died in a long-term care facility.
The spread of the virus is clearly evidenced, as Rock Island health officials confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,521. There are 20 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.
Illinois health officials confirmed 2,851 new infections Tuesday, putting the state total at 324,743 infections since the start of the pandemic. A total of 9,026 deaths are linked to the virus.
Scott County confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the county's total to 3,635.
Totals across the state of Iowa continued to rise, as officials reported 694 new cases Tuesday, putting the total at 100,877 cases since the start of the pandemic. So far, 1,485 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Iowa.
