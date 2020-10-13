Quad-City death toll from COVID-19 mounts, with six deaths in a day

There is more death to come.

Those were the words of Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 press briefing after announcing three deaths in the county over the course of the previous three days. There were three deaths in Rock Island County, too.

A total of 32 deaths in Scott County are linked to COVID-19-related causes.

"Death is a lagging indicator of COVID-19 infections," Rivers said. "They are the outcome of earlier infections. But we know COVID infections are rising in the county.

"There is only more death to come if we don't follow simple precautions to protect each other. Please don't be the reason your elderly family members contract COVID and possibly pass away."

Rivers' plea was followed by equally dire news out of Rock Island County, where Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig confirmed the additional deaths there.

The county's total is now 93, raising the Quad-Cities total to 125. The numbers were a somber echo of Illinois' rising death rate, where health officials confirmed the state passed 9,000 deaths Tuesday.