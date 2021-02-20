Quad-City Democratic lawmakers blast Iowa GOP school, elections and unemployment bills

Kurth and lawmakers also criticized a House bill that cleared a labor subcommittee that would make substantial changes in Iowa's unemployment insurance program.

The changes would delay unemployment benefits for a week, make changes in eligibility for benefits, cut the number of dependents in an unemployed person’s household and change how unemployed workers are treated when their employer goes out of business.

Kurth questioned the need for the changes at a time when Iowa has the healthiest unemployment trust fund in the nation and Gov. Kim Reynolds pumped $490 million of federal CARES Act money into it to avoid any solvency issues.

"We have plenty of unemployment funds. We are not in trouble," Kurth said. "This is nothing more than, somehow, a bill that is punishing working people who happen to be unemployed. Bad bill."

Lykam and Thede called the bill more "radical" and "mean-spirited" legislation by statehouse Republicans.

"I don’t understand this mantra. I don't understand, ‘taking away and taking away and taking away,'" Thede said. "We have to divorce ourselves from all of this bad legislation. ... They really are hurting the very fabric of the Iowa citizen. I don't know if they realize that. I don't know if they even care. But, we can’t keep hurting Iowa citizens. That's not a good look."

