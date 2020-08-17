Quad-City doctor dies in boating accident in LeClaire, 61 year-old man critically injured

LeCLAIRE — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau is asking the public’s assistance with any information related to a deadly boating crash that happened around 7 p.m. Sunday, on the Mississippi River at LeClaire.
The crash left at least one person dead — Dr. Anita Pinc,52, of Moline, according to her co-workers.
Pinc is a member of The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C. and Revive at The Group Medical Spa, which announced her death from a LeClaire boating accident in a release Monday.
Law enforcement investigators are asking for information about the crash between a large black center-console boat and a blue and white 19-foot Bayliner runabout boat.
The crash happened around 7 p.m., at Pool 14 near LeClaire. Investigators believe two boats collided killing the 52-year-old woman and critically injuring a 61-year-old man; both were in the same boat, according to the release from the IDNR. A woman in the other boat had minor injuries.
Officials ask anyone who witnessed it or who has information to contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves at 563-349-8953 or Travis.Graves@dnr.iowa.gov. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can do so.
Pinc, a mother of four — three daughters and a son — was known for being a caring mother, who greatly supported her children.
She was also beloved by her patients, according to The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C. and Revive at The Group Medical Spa.
“Her death is a loss to the entire Group family and to the many patients who benefited from her skills,” The Group said in a statement.
Pinc grew up in Naperville, Illinois and attended Augustana College receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology with a minor in psychology. She received her medical degree from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and it was at that time that she acquired an interest in Obstetrics and Gynecology. She completed her internship at Olympia Fields Osteopathic Hospital and Michael Reese Hospital. Anita moved to Toledo, Ohio to complete her Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center and upon completion of her residency, she returned to the Quad-Cities to begin her practice in 2001.
A fellow of The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Pinc was passionate in providing the highest quality care, compassionate care to her patients, the release noted.
Pinc delivered more than 2,000 “bundles of joy” to Quad-City parents in her 19 years of practice. In addition to her busy OB-Gyn schedule she served as Medical Director for sister company, Revive at The Group Medical Spa. Outside of medicine, she raised “four wonderful children and was actively involved in their lives.”
“She wore a beautiful smile, and was always admired for her kind, compassionate spirit and strong faith. She advocated for many local charities and community organizations and loved spending time with her family and friends, exploring nature, gardening, dancing, running, hiking, and skiing,” The Group’s release said.
“The loss of Anita will be felt by the community and Group family for a long time. She will be tremendously missed. She was universally loved by her patients, colleagues, and friends.”
