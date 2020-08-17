Quad-City doctor dies in boating accident in LeClaire, 61 year-old man critically injured

Pinc, a mother of four — three daughters and a son — was known for being a caring mother, who greatly supported her children.

She was also beloved by her patients, according to The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C. and Revive at The Group Medical Spa.

“Her death is a loss to the entire Group family and to the many patients who benefited from her skills,” The Group said in a statement.

Pinc grew up in Naperville, Illinois and attended Augustana College receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology with a minor in psychology. She received her medical degree from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and it was at that time that she acquired an interest in Obstetrics and Gynecology. She completed her internship at Olympia Fields Osteopathic Hospital and Michael Reese Hospital. Anita moved to Toledo, Ohio to complete her Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center and upon completion of her residency, she returned to the Quad-Cities to begin her practice in 2001.

A fellow of The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Pinc was passionate in providing the highest quality care, compassionate care to her patients, the release noted.