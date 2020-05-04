Quad-City faith leaders implore Iowa Gov. Reynolds to keep churches closed

More than a dozen Quad-City faith leaders have signed a Quad-Cities Interfaith letter to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to keep houses of worship closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter calls on Reynolds to roll back her decision to open houses of worship to group religious observances. Beginning May 3, churches in each of Iowa's 99 counties were allowed to re-open, without the restriction of fewer than 10 people gathering at one time.
As of Monday, 16 congregation leaders had signed it and, said the Rev. Rich Hendricks, Metropolitan Community Church Quad Cities, additional signatures are being sought.
“As clergy and faith leaders of many faith traditions in the Quad Cities, we stand united in our concern regarding your decision to allow group face-to-face spiritual and religious gatherings throughout the State of Iowa,” says the letter.
“We feel strongly that this is no time to resume worship services in our sanctuaries.”
The number of COVID-19 cases and resulting deaths continues to rise, the letter points out. “That makes this a very dangerous time for ignoring the proscriptions of public health experts, like the doctors and researchers at the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), to continue sheltering at home, physical distancing, and most important of all, avoiding close contact in crowds.”
“Each of our faith traditions celebrates life,” the letter continues. “Our approaches to the Divine may differ, but for each of us, our God, whatever name we call God by, is life-giving and life-confirming.“
“While there is no denying of the fact that there is great spiritual power to be found in sanctuary services, God is not just to be found within the walls of our houses of worship.
“The God we worship would never call upon us to perform acts of martyrdom in the name of face-to-face group worship.”
It was never intended that sanctuary worship and gathering in prayer should be a life-threatening activity, the letter says. “Yet to do so in the midst of a raging pandemic makes it one. How much the more so when we live in a time when faith communities have the ability to gather in virtual worship through the miracle of the internet?”
“We in the Quad Cities, which is one of the COVID-19 hot spots in the State of Iowa, feel the realities of this danger all the more keenly. “
In the bi-state community, united by a river, “Not only does commerce flow both ways over the bridges between Iowa and Illinois, but so do our congregants and worshippers,” the letter continues.
“With the various states issuing varying COVID-19 protective regulations, the inconsistency of those regulations poses an even greater threat when worshipers from both states gather in common sanctuaries.”
“Help us to keep our congregants home, sheltered, and safe from this highly contagious and possibly fatal virus,” says the letter, which also calls on clergy colleagues and lay leadership “to continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of the members of their congregations by keeping the doors to their houses of worship shut during this health crisis and to turn to alternative forms of religious worship and observance designed to keep their people safe and healthy.”
“One of the more emotionally taxing roles of the clergy is that of officiating at the funerals of our beloved congregants and friends,” the letter says. “In the midst of this pandemic, too many of us have had to fulfill that role for those who have fallen victim to the COVID-19 virus.”
“This is a heavy enough burden as is,” the letter concludes. “Please do not add to our burden by forcing us to be complicit in these deaths by calling upon us to re-institute sanctuary worship, thereby putting our worshipers at greater risk of exposure to the virus.”
