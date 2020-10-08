Quad-City farmers feeling optimistic for harvest after recent price rallies for corn, soybeans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While there has been encouraging process in the ag sector, farmers are watching the production in South America, Brazil and Argentina, and how that will impact soybean production in the U.S. in 2021.

While the U.S. and China were locked in a trade war, China increased its purchases of soybeans from Brazil, where farmers began to clear more land to be able to plant more crops.

Verbeck said Brazilian farmers just had their most successful year, giving the ag sector there even more sector to add acreage to their operations.

"What their overall production will be is the underlying factor in will this optimism continue, or fade away if they have a huge crop," he said this week.

“China has been investing in South America. There’s been a great expansion there and some economists believe that actually South America could supply all of China’s soybean needs within the year,” Hill said.

South America “will be the best determinate on what we plant and how much we plant, but right now I would say our 2021, if a producer wants to lock in some prices, will be profitable and we’ll be planting an equivalent amount of acres that we have in the past going forward because of the proven countries.”