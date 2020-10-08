Quad-City farmers feeling optimistic for harvest after recent price rallies for corn, soybeans

Farmers across Iowa and Illinois have been taking advantage of “ideal conditions” to harvest their crop in recent days.
The last few days of dry, clear and sunny days combined with a recent price rally for corn and soybeans has the ag community feeling more optimistic after three rollercoaster years of unpredictable weather and trade wars.
The impact of the Aug. 10 derecho storm wiped out some of Iowa’s expected crop, but drought conditions in the Great Plains as well as drought conditions delaying Brazil from planting its next crop have led markets, such as China, to look to American goods being harvested now. Illinois farmers also said at least one wind storm from July has impacted crops in their state.
Craig Hill, president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, said farmers have seen a 20% rally in corn and soybean prices in the last 40 trading days.
“Farmers’ spirits have really been lifted with these better prices and harvest activity, being able to get out there in the fields and do what they do best so it’s really changed the dynamic, the psyche of the farmer has really been improved in the last few weeks,” Hill said.
And China continues to buy American goods as part of the Phase One deal between the U.S. and China, but most analysts don’t believe China will reach the $36.5 billion it promised to buy back in January 2020. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic slowed down purchases earlier this year.
“They have been buying and they’ve been increasing their buying of pork and corn and soybeans, not so much beef," Hill said. "It has lifted the markets. It has given us some buoyance that we needed going forward so it’s good news and we needed good news, but I don’t think it’s going to be quite to the extent of what was promised in the Phase One trade agreement."
“I think we’re finally reaping the rewards of the trade deal U.S. President Donald Trump negotiated with China and USMCA” or the new trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, said Dennis Verbeck, president of the Henry County Farm Bureau who farms in eastern Henry County and western Bureau County.
Farmers began to harvest in recent weeks, which may continue into early November, but be completed earlier than last year’s crop which faced delays from heavy rains in the spring and fall and flooding. Verbeck and Mike Zecher, president of the Mercer County Farm Bureau, said July wind storms have slowed down their harvesting of corn.
“The dry August and early September took a little bit of the yield potential away, but then we get a nice shower of rain in mid-September and I think that helped finish the beans a bit,” Zecher said. “It seems like you just don’t have an average year anymore, every year is unique … it would have been nice to get a little bit more rain in August.”
While there has been encouraging process in the ag sector, farmers are watching the production in South America, Brazil and Argentina, and how that will impact soybean production in the U.S. in 2021.
While the U.S. and China were locked in a trade war, China increased its purchases of soybeans from Brazil, where farmers began to clear more land to be able to plant more crops.
Verbeck said Brazilian farmers just had their most successful year, giving the ag sector there even more sector to add acreage to their operations.
"What their overall production will be is the underlying factor in will this optimism continue, or fade away if they have a huge crop," he said this week.
“China has been investing in South America. There’s been a great expansion there and some economists believe that actually South America could supply all of China’s soybean needs within the year,” Hill said.
South America “will be the best determinate on what we plant and how much we plant, but right now I would say our 2021, if a producer wants to lock in some prices, will be profitable and we’ll be planting an equivalent amount of acres that we have in the past going forward because of the proven countries.”
U.S. officials continue to have discussions with other trading partners, such as India and Kenya, to have a market for American goods. A rallying cry from the ag sector since the trade wars began, has been “trade, not aid” and having markets where product could be taken.
“We encourage our trade negotiators and” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer “to continue to build these trade agreements and relationships with foreign countries because time and time again the American farmers have proven they can produce commodities in the United States to feed the world,” said Richard Guebert Jr., president of the Illinois Farm Bureau who farms in southwest Illinois.
All four farmers asked that area motorists keep an eye out for farmers driving equipment on area roads as the harvest season continues.
"We ask that consumers of private transportation out on the highways respect agriculture equipment and farmers," Guebert Jr. said, "give those drivers the room they need and let's be respectful of one another and let's be safe on the farm."
