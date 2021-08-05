Quad-City farmers markets provide access to nutritious food and opportunity for connections

One of the most important components to a healthy community is access to nutritious foods and opportunities for exercise. Quad-City Health Initiative Executive Director Nicole Carkner says farmers' markets can provide both.
Markets provide citizens with local food, much of it nutritious fruits and vegetables. As many farmers' markets are outdoors, they also provide the chance to get outside and walking.
Besides the physical benefits, farmers' markets also bring communities to a common space. People can find friends at the market whether they already know them or are strangers, in vendors, performers, or other customers.
"You're able to connect with others in that same environment," Carkner said.
Aug. 1-7 is National Farmers Market Week, but Quad-Cities farmers markets are open all summer, and some all year round. Check out local food and vendors at these markets:
Freight House Farmers' Market: The Freight House Farmers' Market hosts vendors both inside and outside the historic Freight House at 421 W River Dr., Davenport Saturdays 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Wednesdays 4-8 p.m. throughout the summer. There is also an indoor market during the winter.
Davenport Farmers' Market: Sponsored by the Mississippi Valley Growers Association, the Davenport Farmers' Market hosts vendors at the Northpark Mall east entrance, 320 W Kimberly Road, on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon. The market runs from May through October.
Bettendorf Farmers' Market: The Bettendorf Farmers' Market is also sponsored by the Mississippi Valley Growers Association. It is held Thursdays 2 p.m.-6 p.m. on State Street next to Alter Building, 2117 State St., May through October.
Quad Cities Growers Markets: The Quad-City Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association holds markets in Moline and East Moline May through October. The Moline market is held Saturdays 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Southpark Mall, 4500 16th St. The East Moline market is Wednesdays and Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon at Skate City, 1112 Avenue of the Cities.
Geneseo Farmer's Market: The Geneseo Farmer's Market runs from the first weekend in June to the second Saturday in October. Located at 111 W Pearl St., the market is held Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon.
The QC Farmers' Market is transitioning from online sales to an in-person market, starting Aug. 7 in the west parking lot of Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 1701 First Ave., Rock Island. The farmers' market will run from 8 a.m.-noon.
QC Farmers' Market: Previously an online-only market with pickup options, the QC Farmers' Market will hold its first in-person event 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 8 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island.