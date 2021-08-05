Quad-City farmers markets provide access to nutritious food and opportunity for connections

One of the most important components to a healthy community is access to nutritious foods and opportunities for exercise. Quad-City Health Initiative Executive Director Nicole Carkner says farmers' markets can provide both.

Markets provide citizens with local food, much of it nutritious fruits and vegetables. As many farmers' markets are outdoors, they also provide the chance to get outside and walking.

Besides the physical benefits, farmers' markets also bring communities to a common space. People can find friends at the market whether they already know them or are strangers, in vendors, performers, or other customers.

"You're able to connect with others in that same environment," Carkner said.

Aug. 1-7 is National Farmers Market Week, but Quad-Cities farmers markets are open all summer, and some all year round. Check out local food and vendors at these markets:

Freight House Farmers' Market: The Freight House Farmers' Market hosts vendors both inside and outside the historic Freight House at 421 W River Dr., Davenport Saturdays 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Wednesdays 4-8 p.m. throughout the summer. There is also an indoor market during the winter.