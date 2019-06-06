Peter Dwain Robinson, 33, known as “The Catfish Guy” or ‘The Fish Guy,” was being held late Thursday in Scott County Jail on misdemeanor charges in connection with assault on police officers.
According to the Scott County Jail inmates listing, Robinson was booked at 7:21 p.m. Thursday. He faces misdemeanor charges including two counts of assault on a police officer and another of interference with official acts.
According to the arrest affidavit, the incident is recorded on an officer’s body camera.
At 6:43 p.m., according to the arrest affidavit, police responded to a report of someone creating a disturbance at Zion Lutheran Church, 810 N. Marquette St., Davenport.
Robinson, according to the document, was standing in a group of six men and fit a suspect description. The officer, who arrived in a squad car, called Robinson to come over to him. Robinson refused.
After more officers arrived, Robinson refused to turn around and place his hands behind his back, so “officers had to take physical custody of the defendant to effect the arrest,” the affidavit says.
One officer suffered abrasions to the top of three of his knuckles because Robinson resisted being taken into custody.
After Robinson tried to strike an officer in the face with his closed right fist, a Taser was deployed. That stopped the assault and sent Robinson to the ground, where he was handcuffed.
“While the defendant was being aided to his feet, he did intentionally and forcefully kick a second officer in his left knee with his right knee,” the document says.
Earlier this year, onlookers – including Aaron Aguilar, of Davenport - took photos of Robinson carrying a huge catfish through downtown Davenport.
Robinson told the Quad-City Times he had no idea he would become a quasi-celebrity when he picked up the fish near the downtown Davenport sky bridge on March 28.
The pictures and social-media memes based on the picture went viral.
T-shirts with Robinson’s image cropped up. He was interviewed on television, radio and social-media channels as far away as Houston, Texas, and Knoxville, Tennessee. He has made public appearances, and even was scheduled to appear at a Quad-City Storm hockey game.
"I was able to bring the entire community together,” Robinson said earlier. “People forgot about the flood for a time.”