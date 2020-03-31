Quad-City health care providers say they have enough PPE for now. But supplies are on back order

A health care provider could put a cloth mask over a surgical or N95 mask to see a patient and then "as long as the provider is not sneezed at or coughed on," the provider could remove the cloth for sterilization, put on another cloth mask and see another patient, extending the use of the N95, Donovan said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state departments of public health have guidelines on this, he said.

If there is a scarcity, "it's going to come down somewhat to the individual organizations" as to what they will use, he said.

Cloth masks also can be used as a layer of protection in areas where there is no direct patient contact.

GENESIS STATEMENT: Genesis Health System has "all of the protection equipment and supplies necessary for caring for the present level of hospitalized patients and additional patients should we experience the expected higher volumes of COVID-19 patients," Craig Cooper, senior communications specialist, said in a written statement.

"Genesis continues to place orders and receive new shipments of supplies but has also instituted efforts to conserve supplies."

He said Genesis is not running low "at this time as long as orders continue to be delivered."