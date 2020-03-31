Quad-City health care providers say they have enough PPE for now

In placing orders, the agencies follow guidelines aimed at equitable distribution, including ordering only a one-week supply of various items and ordering them only when the supply is expected to last only two weeks or less, based on current burn-through, Donovan explained.

Gov. Reynolds said Monday that masks and face shields are the top challenge. "Every state and health care facility needs the same PPE we do," she said.

"As of Sunday, we have made 153 total deliveries (of PPE) to all 99 counties and still we cannot supply 100 percent of the need."

At MEDIC EMS, Jeremy Pressman, fleet community relations manager, said that when calls come in, questions are asked about a patient's condition. If symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection, the call is sent out as an "isolation alert," meaning first responders and medics wear N95 masks, face shields, gowns and gloves, and they put a mask on the patient, Pressman said.

If a call is not an isolation alert, responders use only standard equipment such as gloves and possibly a mask, he said.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WHAT ABOUT CLOTH MASKS?: These are being collected, but their primary benefit would be to stretch out the supply of N95 and surgical masks, Donovan said.