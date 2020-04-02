Quad-City health care workers: We don't have enough equipment to fight coronavirus

"Genesis continues to turn every stone to find sources of PPE supplies," he said in a statement.

A person identifying him or herself as a worker at Trinity emailed to say, "I am currently reusing my N95 mask for every possible positive and positive COVID-19 case.

"I was told we will be running out of gowns on Friday. .. Most of us are scared to be coming in every day."

The CDC also has guidelines for using cloth gowns in crisis situations.

None of the commenters the Times messaged through Facebook or email wanted to be identified by name or even job title for fear of reprisal.

Cooper at Genesis said the hospital has developed surge-planning models.

"We are planning for PPE, ventilator and other equipment needs based on various scenarios of anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients," he said in a statement.

Four variables change the supply daily: how much is used (burn rate), what the hospital is able to purchase ("we are being very aggressive in seeking traditional and non-traditional sources"), reuse of PPE using CDC guidelines and donations from the community.