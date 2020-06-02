Quad-City health officials express concern regarding pandemic and protests

The large number of people protesting both in the Quad-Cities and nationally definitely are of concern to local health department leaders. They understand the need to protest but fear it could lead to more positive tests of the global health pandemic, Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.
“Public health officials, including this one, are concerned that large protests over police brutality across the country could lead to more transmission of the virus,” Hill said. “We must, however, understand the underlying reason that these protests and the global pandemic share a common denominator — systematic and institutionalized racism.
“The protests are focused on systematic police violence against people of color, and COVID-19 affects people of color more acutely because of the social determinants of health (for that community),” she explained. “Both are rooted in racism.”
Poverty and lower income are some of the reasons people of color fare worse in all public health outcomes, not just COVID-19, Hill said.
Rock Island County’s demographics include a higher minority population and level of poverty than Scott County. The median household income is also lower in Rock Island County, she said. The county has a higher rate of heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other chronic conditions, Hill said, noting these stats date back at least 15 years in the two counties.
Hill also explained she heard from a local religious leader, Rev. P. Wonder Harris, senior pastor of the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline about how he was concerned for the safety of African-American men, that if they wore a mask, it could be misinterpreted, and lead to additional problems.
“There are two situations at the same time,” Hill said. “While it is important to continue the social distancing and the washing of hands and everything we have been telling you for three months, the only way we have to control this virus, it’s also very important that people get their very important feelings out. So while they are out protesting, I do hope that they follow our advice the best that they can to keep themselves safe.”
Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, was also concerned with how the protesting unfolded amid the pandemic.
“We’re concerned if they are not avoiding the kind of activities that might spread the virus,” Rivers said. “It may be inevitable after the reopening that we have another wave of cases. We were hoping that people are being circumspect and employing that personal responsibility we have been discussing of washing your hands, staying 6 feet from others when you are out-and-about to try and minimize that second wave.”
There were no additional deaths reported by either health department Tuesday.
Scott County’s numbers for positive tests are at 365, up 13 since last week. That number includes four Tuesday.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number to 717. Currently, four patients are hospitalized. The number of deaths stand at 27.
“The higher case count today is due to the state’s initiative to test all nursing home residents in Rock Island County and around Illinois,” Hill said. “Nursing home residents are at highest risk of contracting COVID-19 because of their age and underlying medical conditions.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting nine COVID-19 outbreaks at Rock Island County’s long-term care facilities. Those facilities account for 127 positive cases and 21 of the county’s 27 COVID-19 deaths. Hill noted there could be a lag in those numbers listed on the state’s website and that today’s case count might not be included. The website is https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19 .
Mary Petersen, chief operating officer and director of behavioral health services of Robert Young Center, also spoke to the concern of stress and the affects on people during the pandemic and how it can lead to other problems in mental health, such as substance abuse or alcoholism.
It's important to reach out to these people as isolation can be part of their problem, she said. "Serve as a social support," she said.
And though numbers were down the first few months during the pandemic, they have gone up significantly lately, Petersen said. There are numerous resources out there for residents that would like to access them, so that people can get the help they need, she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.