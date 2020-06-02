Quad-City health officials express concern regarding pandemic and protests

Hill also explained she heard from a local religious leader, Rev. P. Wonder Harris, senior pastor of the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline about how he was concerned for the safety of African-American men, that if they wore a mask, it could be misinterpreted, and lead to additional problems.

“There are two situations at the same time,” Hill said. “While it is important to continue the social distancing and the washing of hands and everything we have been telling you for three months, the only way we have to control this virus, it’s also very important that people get their very important feelings out. So while they are out protesting, I do hope that they follow our advice the best that they can to keep themselves safe.”

Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, was also concerned with how the protesting unfolded amid the pandemic.

“We’re concerned if they are not avoiding the kind of activities that might spread the virus,” Rivers said. “It may be inevitable after the reopening that we have another wave of cases. We were hoping that people are being circumspect and employing that personal responsibility we have been discussing of washing your hands, staying 6 feet from others when you are out-and-about to try and minimize that second wave.”