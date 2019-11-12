With the advent of bitter cold, some Quad-Citians face a challenge far more dire than getting cars started and whether new boots will be warm.
They need to keep from freezing.
On Tuesday, King's Harvest Ministries published a news release in a quest to find volunteers for its winter homeless shelter that will open Dec. 1. Volunteer meetings/training classes for the winter shelter will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, both at King’s Harvest, 824 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
The winter shelter runs through April 15.
“Our volunteers are vital in order for this shelter to run successfully,” said Terri Gleize, director at King’s Harvest Ministries.
Volunteers are needed to help with check-ins and supplying snacks beginning Dec. 1. “We've got less than a month until the winter homeless shelter opens, so we are in desperate need of volunteers to help with this ministry and urge anyone interested to attend our volunteer training/meeting,” Gleize said. Experienced volunteers also should attend training because of new procedures and the need to update paperwork, Gleize said.
John Cooper, associate pastor at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in downtown Davenport, where a morning meal is served five days a week, also is a chairperson for the Hunger, Housing and Health Task Force. He regularly talks with Quad-Citians experiencing homelessness.
“The shelters run at full capacity year-round,” he said Tuesday. “I don’t think the average person understands this.
“They know we have shelters and they just assume anybody who wants to get out of the weather — whether it’s 90 degrees outside or zero degrees — and there’s a place for them, and there’s simply not.”
Cooper pointed out the weather starts to become chilly in October.
“I have felt as though, over the last couple of years, the overflow shelter at King’s Harvest needed to open on Nov. 1 instead of Dec. 1,” he said. “We need to have someplace for people to go.
“I have talked to people (Tuesday) who were out last night, on the street. One guy told me he was behind a parking garage.” Not everybody made it off the street last night, Cooper said. “Luckily I haven’t heard anything about anybody getting hypothermia or anything like that.”
Some people choose to remain outside. Some go to different restaurants and other public places, “trying not to draw attention to themselves knowing that eventually, they’re going to be asked to leave,” he said. “You try to be as creative as you can be to stay warm.”
“Last night, we took in 14 people into the Humility shelter (1016 W. 5th St., Davenport), which already was at capacity,” said John De Taeye, director of development for Humility Homes and Services, Inc. Last winter, 386 people stayed at the winter shelter, he said. The average stay was around 40 days, with about one-third staying only four or five days.
"Our thinking is if we propose a year-round strategy, we can proactively identify people before they end up on the doorsteps of King’s Harvest to stabilize whatever rental, eviction or displacement they are facing to get them through the winter, and also work with them to divert them from having to go into the shelter. Prevention is the key."
De Taeye's concerns about how the community sees homelessness echoed Cooper’s. “The community really needs to start looking at homelessness as a year-round solvable problem, not just in inclement weather. In order to do that, we need more (affordable housing) units,” said De Taeye, a longtime advocate for more affordable housing in the Quad-Cities.
“The rents people are asking for compared to the quality of the neighborhood and the quality of the place and the safety of the neighborhood is completely out of balance."
King’s Harvest also is gearing up for its Dec. 21 holiday party and seeks donations of new unwrapped toys for children up to age 17 along with new bed pillows. Donations can be dropped off at 824 W. 3rd St., Davenport, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and 8-11 a.m. Saturdays at the back door.
For more information, call King’s Harvest at 563-570-4536.