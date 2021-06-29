Quad-City hospital networks not yet requiring employees to be vaccinated

Quad-Cities hospitals are reporting higher-than-average vaccination rates among employees, but major health networks in the area are still holding off on requiring workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hospitals nationwide are grappling with whether and when to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for employees as ground zero for COVID-19 patients. Legally, vaccine mandates in hospitals, whose workers have faced the brunt of the pandemic, have held up in court. And more entities such as hospitals and universities are moving to require it, even under an emergency-use authorization. But nationwide polling in March showed that about one-third of health care workers were still cautious about getting the vaccine.
A Texas hospital that required its employees to get the vaccine fired or accepted resignations of 153 of its employees after they missed a June 7 hospital deadline to get vaccinated. A lawsuit challenging the requirement was dismissed, paving the way for hospitals to require the COVID-19 vaccine.
In the Quad-Cities, the largest health care employers — Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health and Community Health Care — don’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for their employees. But two of the systems that provided vaccination information to the Quad-City Times reported rates higher than the general population.
Genesis Health System, which employees 5,500 people across 12 counties, reports about 70% of its workforce is vaccinated, according to Kurt Andersen, senior vice president of physician operations and chief medical officer.
Community Health Care, Inc., Chief Executive Officer Tom Bowman wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times that 80% of the health care company’s workforce is vaccinated and is also not requiring its employees to be vaccinated.
UnityPoint Health, which employees 30,000 people across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, declined to release the share of its workforce that’d been vaccinated for COVID-19. UnityPoint Health, like other health care companies in the Quad-Cities, is not mandating the COVID-19 shot.
Genesis and Community Health Care’s self-reported numbers are higher than the general Quad-Cities area. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in Scott County 57% of adults have been fully vaccinated, and in Rock Island County, 50% of adults are fully vaccinated. The CDC rates both counties’ COVID-19 transmission as low, but local health officials have warned about a highly transmissible Delta variant, which early data suggests is more likely to put unvaccinated people in the hospital.
All three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the U.S. are currently in emergency-use authorization stage, which means they’re given approval for use in emergency situations like the COVID-19 pandemic when there are no other alternatives. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t rigorously tested: tens of thousands of Americans took vaccines in clinical trials, and 154 million Americans are now fully vaccinated.
There is some indication that a full stamp of approval could alleviate hesitancy for unvaccinated Americans despite efficacy and safety already established. According to a May Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 32% of unvaccinated Americans surveyed said full approval would make them more likely to get the vaccine.
Pfizer-BioNtech submitted vaccine data to the Food and Drug Administration for full approval May 7, and Moderna applied June 1. However, the administration must sift through data, and it’s unclear when the full approval will be decided.
Hospitals already require employee vaccinations, some before full licensure, said Louis Katz, a Quad-Cities doctor who specializes in infectious diseases. Flu and measles vaccines are the most well-known examples.
“The reasons people would wait for full approval, instead of moving forward with mandates now are their own reasons,” Katz wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times. “I suspect they center on the legal differences between EUA and approval ... I completely understand the argument that licensure is a benchmark strengthening their legal position in requiring employees to be vaccinated. Approval does not change the data we already have about the performance of the vaccines.”
Full approval will happen after an “uber-detailed” FDA review, Katz wrote, of more and longer observation of safety and other data than was used to grant emergency-use authorization. He wrote that health care organizations may see employee illness and facility transmission as critically bad outcomes that can be avoided by immunization. With “explosive growth” of the Delta variant, it can “easily be argued that mandatory vaccination in such high risk venues is an important strategy to be seriously and urgently considered," Katz wrote.
“The risk of waiting to mandate immunization is that more infections occur,” Katz wrote. “More infections mean more death and disability, more strain on the delivery of health care and more emergence of more variants.”
The risk of a mandate, however, would be that the FDA could recognize adverse effects not yet apparent, but Katz wrote he thought that was highly unlikely.
There is still some hesitancy among health care workers to get the vaccine.
In a March poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Washington Post, roughly a third of American health care workers expressed doubts about the safety of the vaccine, which reflects the rest of the country.
According to the March poll, top medical professionals in the U.S. are much less likely to be hesitant about taking the vaccine. Most health care workers who work in hospitals (66%) and outpatient clinics (64%) reported they’d received a COVID-19 vaccine, compared with just half who worked in doctor offices (52%) or in assisted care facilities (50%). Home health care worker vaccination rates were even lower in March, with just a quarter reporting being vaccinated.
Health care is America’s largest employer, employing nearly 20.5 million people in 2018, according to the Census Bureau.
Legal officials initially advised employers to hold off on mandates until the vaccine was fully authorized, but the CDC said in May that “For some health care workers or essential employees, a state or local government or employer, for example, may require or mandate that workers be vaccinated as a matter of state or other law.”
And the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said on May 28 that its laws don’t prevent employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination.
In the Quad-Cities, both Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health said they were evaluating when to require the COVID-19 vaccine for its employees.
"Like many other health systems in the United States, Genesis is currently evaluating when it will make the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for our employees,” Andersen, the Genesis official, said in an emailed statement. “We continue to encourage all employees to be vaccinated, and approximately 70% have been vaccinated. For employees who have questions about the vaccine, we ask them to speak with their primary care provider."
At UnityPoint Health, the company said it would not mandate the vaccine while it is under emergency-use authorization, but would reevaluate once the vaccines receive the full stamp of approval.
“At UnityPoint Health, the health and safety of our patients, communities and team members is at the center of everything we do,” spokesperson Ashe Simpson wrote in an email. “Like many other health care organizations, as a health care system, it’s our policy to strongly encourage but not require team members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. While COVID-19 vaccines are under emergency-use authorization, we will not mandate it. If and when the COVID-19 vaccines obtain FDA approval, as with all developments, our leadership will reevaluate at that time.”