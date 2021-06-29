Quad-City hospital networks not yet requiring employees to be vaccinated

All three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the U.S. are currently in emergency-use authorization stage, which means they’re given approval for use in emergency situations like the COVID-19 pandemic when there are no other alternatives. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t rigorously tested: tens of thousands of Americans took vaccines in clinical trials, and 154 million Americans are now fully vaccinated.

There is some indication that a full stamp of approval could alleviate hesitancy for unvaccinated Americans despite efficacy and safety already established. According to a May Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 32% of unvaccinated Americans surveyed said full approval would make them more likely to get the vaccine.

Pfizer-BioNtech submitted vaccine data to the Food and Drug Administration for full approval May 7, and Moderna applied June 1. However, the administration must sift through data, and it’s unclear when the full approval will be decided.

Hospitals already require employee vaccinations, some before full licensure, said Louis Katz, a Quad-Cities doctor who specializes in infectious diseases. Flu and measles vaccines are the most well-known examples.