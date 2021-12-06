Quad-City hospitals face 'intense' ICU challenges from COVID-19 surge

Quad-City health care providers say they face "intense" ICU challenges from the recent spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 158 combined COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Quad-Cities. Last Monday, the combined total was 100.
"Our present ICU challenges have been described as 'intense.' The intensive care units are at capacity. COVID-19 patients, in addition to patients with other illness or injury, are being cared for temporarily in emergency departments until ICU beds can be found, either in our own ICUs or in other hospitals," Craig Cooper, the senior communications specialist at Genesis, said. "Over the weekend Genesis Medical Center-Davenport found ICU beds in Ames, Waterloo, Peoria, Iowa City and University of Iowa and University of Wisconsin-Madison for additional patients above the number who could be safely cared for in our own ICUs."
The increases are part of a steady climb in COVID-19 patients in November and early December. On Nov. 8 there were 60 hospitalizations in the two health care systems. Genesis had 77 COVID-19 patients across five medical centers Monday — including 56 patients in Davenport and 13 in Silvis. As of Monday, there were 11 COVID-19 patients in the Davenport ICU and another four in the Silvis ICU.
According to Monday's update, 65 of the 77 Genesis patients were over the age of 49 — including 12 over the age of 80.
"With 77 COVID-19 hospitalizations today in the system the number is high but is still well below the peak in November 2020 when numbers hit 120 to 130," Cooper said.
On Nov. 17, 2020, Genesis reported its highest number of hospitalizations of the pandemic, with 131 COVID-19 patients.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity said its COVID-19 inpatient count was 81 on Monday, 18 in the ICUs.
All told, 33 ICU beds across the Quad-Cities are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The rates of positive COVID-19 tests has also climbed at both local health care systems.
Trinity reported a seven-day positivity rate was 31% on Monday, a steady climb from from 15.4% on Nov. 8.
The seven-day positivity rate at Genesis on Monday was 24.62%, up from 13.71% on Nov. 8.
COVID-19 deaths, cases in Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 deaths of a man in 70s who died at home, a man in his 60s who died in a long-term-care facility and a man in his 60s who was hospitalized.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 391. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 295 deaths in Scott County linked to the virus in last week's county-level update.
The Rock Island County Health Department also reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, for a total of 20,941.
Rock Island County public health officials said 62 patients were hospitalized in the county with the virus.
"Cases are rising quickly in Rock Island County, but just as concerning is how many people are hospitalized," Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said in Monday's news release. "We haven’t had this many people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 in almost a year."
According to Ludwig, Monday's county-wide COVID-19 hospitalization total is the highest since Dec. 8, 2020, when Rock Island County had 83. The all-time high number of COVID hospitalizations in Rock Island County was 92 on Nov. 23, 2020.
"The difference from a year ago is that we now have three highly effective vaccines that prevent most serious cases of COVID-19 and keep hospital resources and staff available for other urgent health care, including heart attacks, strokes, post-surgical care and serious accidents,” Ludwig said in the release. “Our hospitals are filled with younger people who have not been vaccinated and older people who qualify for a booster."