Quad-City hospitals feel secure about PPE now

"We have adequate supplies of PPE, allowing us to go back to normal use, but we have also revised some of our processes to help continue to conserve whenever possible so that we're prepared in advance for the next outbreak, surge or a busy flu season.

"One of the ways we’re preparing is by creating a 90+ day stockpile of PPE supplies," Rogalski said.

UnityPoint-Trinity also feels good about its supply.

"We have a strong supply of all PPE items and we feel confident in our ability to receive shipments when we need them," Brian Boesen, regional market director, said in an email. "We continue to work with vendors we've had relationships with, and new partners who are helping us maintain a strong stockpile of supplies."

UnityPoint Health has built its systemwide pandemic warehouse to the point where it is storing 90 days worth of strategic PPE which can be accessed by any region should additional needs occur, Boesen said. It also has focused on more sustainable measures such as reusable isolation gowns and additional controlled air purifying respirators, or CAPRs, to supplement N95 masks, he said.