Quad-City hospitals report few breakthrough COVID-19 cases

How many vaccinated people are catching the virus and how many people are ending up in Quad-City hospitals?
Those questions were addressed during Wednesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition's press briefing.
Dr. Christopher Crome, vice president of medical affairs at Genesis Health System, said 15 of the 16 COVID-19 patients in the ICU at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport are unvaccinated.
UnityPoint Health-Quad-Cities Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toyosi Olutade said "roughly" 80% of Trinity's 81 COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
While Crome and Olutadi offered a glimpse of the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig has studied recent COVID-19 cases and deaths in the county.
Ludwig said of the 219 positive cases reported this past weekend, 181 were unvaccinated. Three were in people who have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Ludwig said 35 had been vaccinated, but "... only two had a booster shot that unfortunately is needed because of the high levels of virus circulating in most regions of (Rock Island County.)"
Ludwig also studied the 17 COVID-19 deaths from Nov. 1 to Dec. 6. She found 11, or 64.7%, were not vaccinated.
Two deaths were people partially vaccinated, and four were fully vaccinated but had serious underlying health conditions.
"Physicians and public health officials across the country have stressed that the overwhelming majority of people who are seriously ill or who have died from COVID-19 have not been vaccinated," Ludwig said. "I decided to look at recent numbers to prove that the same is true in Rock Island County. Not surprisingly, it is."
Crome and Olutadi said the rise in new cases and hospitalizations are having a profound impact on the availability of ICU beds and emergency room wait times and have created staffing challenges at both hospitals.
On Monday, Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 158 combined COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Quad-Cities. Last Monday, the combined total was 100.
Olutadi called the increase "profound" and pointed out Trinity had only 26 COVID patients on Nov. 18. By Wednesday that number was 81. Crome said Genesis had 74 COVID-19 patients across its five medical centers Wednesday.
"The current increase in COVID patients has had a significant impact on our census at all of our hospital campuses. In our ICU (in Davenport) on Tuesday, for example, we had 16 ICU patients — the total ICU census is 20 — who have been diagnosed with COVID," Crome said. "Of the 16 patients being treated for COVID, 13 are on a ventilator. The increasing numbers of COVID patients requiring hospitalization results in a strain on local health care resources to care for all patients who require care."
Crome added Genesis' Davenport Medical Center has received nine traveling nurses from an Iowa Department Public Health program aimed at helping hospitals deal with emergency room and other staffing issues. In some cases, hospitals will receive respiratory nurses to work in ICUs.
Earlier this week a Genesis spokesperson said some patients have been transferred to other hospitals and some non-emergency elective surgeries have been shifted.
Olutadi any decisions to postpone elective surgeries is "... on a case-by-case basis," and "We are redeploying staff in leadership roles and from our clinics to help in the hospital."
Crome and Olutadi echoed Ludwig in stressing the need for vaccinations.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 deaths of a man in 90s who died at home, and a man in his 60s who was hospitalized. The total number of deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic is 393.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no COVID-19 deaths in Scott County since its last update seven days ago. Scott County's COVID-19 death toll remained 295.
The Rock Island Health Department reported 253 new cases of COVID-19 since its update Monday. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 21,194.
According to Wednesday's update, 55 patients are hospitalized with the virus in Rock Island County.
The latest new-case count from Rock Island County again showed significant spread among boys and girls under the age of 20, as 82 of the 253 new cases were teenagers — that's 32.4% of the new cases reported since Monday.
The new-case count is on the rise in Scott County, too. According to Wednesday's county-wide update from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County has added 845 cases in the last seven days.