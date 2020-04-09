Quad-City hospitals say they're ready for a surge of COVID-19 patients later this month

“For the most part Genesis is an outpatient health system. Sixty-five percent of our revenue comes from outpatient work” which has “slowed down dramatically,” Cropper said. “Our revenue is running significantly under what our current run rate is.”

Erickson said Trinity, like Genesis, has been training some employees for work in other departments as a result of the pandemic. During the downtown Cropper said Genesis has had to furlough workers in slowed down or discontinued areas.

Cropper also said over the weekend, two individuals with heart attacks forwent the emergency room for urgent care facilities on the false belief that emergency rooms were being reserved for COVID-19 patients. It’s part of a trend of people in dire circumstances waiting until the last minute for emergency care.

“Emergency departments handle whatever shows up — any emergency,” Cropper said. “We keep the COVID-19 patients separate from all other departments. Heart attacks need to go to the emergency department. Strokes need to go to the emergency department.”

Trinity has tested some 850 people, and Genesis has tested about 1,200. Test results could take as long as two weeks to return in some cases.