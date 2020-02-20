Quad City International Airport: Policies will be reviewed after complaints of 'loud and vulgar' taxi drivers

“This is not what we want for our airport,” he told the internal affairs committee of the airport board. “We need to circle back and make sure we have guidelines that are appropriate for the image we want to project and the service we want to provide the community.”

No formal action was taken Thursday morning, as the review remains in discussion stage. Although the airport director wields authority to change the policies unilaterally, Leischner said he will consult ground transit operators before finalizing any policy changes.

The proposed revisions to the Airport Ground Transportation Guidelines would allow operators inside the terminal only during the active loading and unloading of passengers. Vehicle parking or staging on the east side of the terminal could in turn be limited to 15 minutes.

The proposals come amid a moment of anxiety for taxi services as their market share gets undercut by ride-sharing apps such as Uber and Lyft. Leischner said the airport visitors take more than 1,000 ride-sharing trips per month, a major challenge to traditional ground transit.

“I have a sensitivity to that,” Leischner said. “I don’t want to hurt anyone’s livelihood.”