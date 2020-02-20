Quad City International Airport: Policies will be reviewed after complaints of 'loud and vulgar' taxi drivers

The Quad-City International Airport is reviewing its policies on the conduct of taxi and limousine drivers after complaints about unprofessional behavior.
Current policy forbids ground transit operators — drivers of taxicabs and limousines and other ride providers — from verbally soliciting rides within the airport. But that rule is skirted by drivers in the terminal who hold up signs or tablets soliciting fares.
Airport Director Ben Leischner wants to close the loophole and raise conduct standards after fielding complaints about improper conduct among operators.
At an airport board meeting Thursday morning, Leischner read aloud a handwritten note from a first-time airport visitor whose frustrations exemplify the problem.
“Recently my family and I spent about an hour at the baggage claim area waiting for and greeting relatives who had flown in for the holidays,” the handwritten note began. “This experience was all but ruined by the loud and vulgar conversation” involving “a loud and obnoxious ... cab driver holding a sign. People 50 ft. away were offended by their unprofessional demeanor and disgusting language. I was completely embarrassed for my relatives and their young children.”
Leischner said he takes the criticism personally as a poor reflection on the airport experience.
“This is not what we want for our airport,” he told the internal affairs committee of the airport board. “We need to circle back and make sure we have guidelines that are appropriate for the image we want to project and the service we want to provide the community.”
No formal action was taken Thursday morning, as the review remains in discussion stage. Although the airport director wields authority to change the policies unilaterally, Leischner said he will consult ground transit operators before finalizing any policy changes.
The proposed revisions to the Airport Ground Transportation Guidelines would allow operators inside the terminal only during the active loading and unloading of passengers. Vehicle parking or staging on the east side of the terminal could in turn be limited to 15 minutes.
The proposals come amid a moment of anxiety for taxi services as their market share gets undercut by ride-sharing apps such as Uber and Lyft. Leischner said the airport visitors take more than 1,000 ride-sharing trips per month, a major challenge to traditional ground transit.
“I have a sensitivity to that,” Leischner said. “I don’t want to hurt anyone’s livelihood.”
The proposed changes wouldn’t ban taxis, limousines and other ground transit from the airport. Instead, the airport could create a taxi idling area in front of the terminal, as seen in other airports nationally. Airport data suggests that 97% of visitors travel with a smartphone, and an app or other technology could facilitate rides between taxis and passengers.
Jeffrey Swan, airport public safety manager, said he receives complaints about taxi services every other week. “It’s making the airport look bad when it has nothing to do with us — it’s always the taxi service,” Swan said. “Public safety is probably way more involved than we ever need to because of the issues that are happening. It’s something I’d like to see us move on.”
This week the airport also announced plans to launch a valet and coat check in April. The review of policies related to ground transportation operators is part of a broader effort to improve the visitor experience.
“When someone has a bad experience with a ground transportation operator, it’s the same as the airlines," Leischner said. "It still reflects on us as an airport."
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.