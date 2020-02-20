Quad City International Airport: Survey shows employees like working here

A survey of employees at Quad City International Airport shows broad job satisfaction, with relatively few workers looking for work outside the company.
Areas of dissatisfaction involved pay and career advancement opportunities, and airport leaders have set goals to improve both.
The survey, which was administered in November, showed overall employee satisfaction with the company as a place to work was 84%, or 12 percentage points higher than what's considered national benchmark.
The vast majority of employees said they felt safe at work and were satisfied with their relationship to their immediate supervisor. More than four out of five respondents were satisfied with their relationship with their co-workers and said their immediate supervisor respected their ideas.
“We also had good results on likelihood to look for employment outside the company,” said Jo Johnson-Meineke, airport director of human resources and risk management. “The likelihood to look outside the company was 20 points lower than the U.S. benchmark. That was a pretty good result.”
One area of weakness was satisfaction with compensation, including competitive pay and opportunities for variable pay. The latter is “going to be difficult to rate above benchmark” because about 40% of the workforce is part of a collective bargaining unit, which is not available for opportunities for variable pay, said Johnson-Meineke.
Another weakness was dissatisfaction with career opportunities, including opportunities for career advancement. Twenty-two percent of employees said they were dissatisfied with career advancement opportunities within the organization, more than the U.S. benchmark of 17%.
“It’s natural in an organization with fewer than 100 regular employees that there may not be a lot of space to advance for individuals,” Johnson-Meineke said. “It is naturally limited.”
Johnson-Meineke said airport leaders have set a goal of decreasing “by at least half” the gap between weaknesses and the U.S. benchmarks.
The survey, which was administered to employees of the Metropolitan Airport Authority and QCIA Airport Services, cost $3,000. It yielded an overall "engagement score" of 3.99 out of a maximum of 5, higher than the U.S. benchmark of 3.85.
The response rate was 75%, which airport leaders said they could improve when the survey is re-administered in November.
“When you have engaged and happy employees, you have a better customer experience,” said Johnson-Meineke. “Anybody who is interacting with us as an organization, we improve their experience by improving the engagement, satisfaction and happiness of our employees.”
The results, which were collected anonymously, have been released to airport employees. Airport leaders want to build trust that the results are being taken seriously.
“My goal is to be the best employer,” said Airport Director Ben Leischner, “so if there’s a job opening, there’s a line out the door and tons of applications because everyone wants to get to the airport because it’s a good place to work.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.