Quad City International Airport: Survey shows employees like working here

A survey of employees at Quad City International Airport shows broad job satisfaction, with relatively few workers looking for work outside the company.

Areas of dissatisfaction involved pay and career advancement opportunities, and airport leaders have set goals to improve both.

The survey, which was administered in November, showed overall employee satisfaction with the company as a place to work was 84%, or 12 percentage points higher than what's considered national benchmark.

The vast majority of employees said they felt safe at work and were satisfied with their relationship to their immediate supervisor. More than four out of five respondents were satisfied with their relationship with their co-workers and said their immediate supervisor respected their ideas.

“We also had good results on likelihood to look for employment outside the company,” said Jo Johnson-Meineke, airport director of human resources and risk management. “The likelihood to look outside the company was 20 points lower than the U.S. benchmark. That was a pretty good result.”