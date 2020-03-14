Quad City International Airport takes precautionary measures for COVID-19

Tony Campagna’s green and orange sprayer emitted a humming buzz and a silver-white mist Saturday that fanned from the nozzle.
Campagna pushed open the door, at the Quad City International Airport, ensuring he properly sprayed the handles on both sides.
Nearby, Kevin Larson, the airport's building services supervisor, watched the demonstration. The sprayer, about the size of a hand-held vacuum cleaner, adds an electrostatic charge that allows the solution to stick to surfaces.
The sprayer is a normal sanitizing tool at the airport. So is the solution used in it. But it's getting more use recently as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the world.
Extra cleaning is one of several precautionary steps the airport is taking, Larson and airport spokeswoman Ashleigh Johnston said.
Johnston pointed out a dispenser for hand sanitizer on a stand in one of the concourses.
“We have several placed already, but we’re adding more,” she said.
The airport also is adding public service announcement signs about social distancing to its existing health notices, which include notes about proper hand washing and cleanliness.
Larson said employees are being broken into smaller groups for breaks to limit the number of people around each other at a given time.
As of Saturday, there were no virus-related flight restrictions of which Johnston was aware.
Anecdotally, she said there does not appear to be a dip in traffic. The airport will have a better idea of any effects of COVID-19 when it receives April travel counts.
“People are still using it, still coming through,” she said.
Airport officials, however, are making plans for for if the outbreak affects the Quad-Cities, Johnston said. Plans include determining the minimum number of staff needed to operate, and ensuring employees can stay home if needed without worrying about pay.
“We’ll stay open as long as the planes are coming and going, and we’ll work through it,” Johnston said.