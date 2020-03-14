Quad City International Airport takes precautionary measures for COVID-19

Tony Campagna’s green and orange sprayer emitted a humming buzz and a silver-white mist Saturday that fanned from the nozzle.

Campagna pushed open the door, at the Quad City International Airport, ensuring he properly sprayed the handles on both sides.

Nearby, Kevin Larson, the airport's building services supervisor, watched the demonstration. The sprayer, about the size of a hand-held vacuum cleaner, adds an electrostatic charge that allows the solution to stick to surfaces.

The sprayer is a normal sanitizing tool at the airport. So is the solution used in it. But it's getting more use recently as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the world.

Extra cleaning is one of several precautionary steps the airport is taking, Larson and airport spokeswoman Ashleigh Johnston said.

Johnston pointed out a dispenser for hand sanitizer on a stand in one of the concourses.

“We have several placed already, but we’re adding more,” she said.