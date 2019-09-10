Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken invites the public to join him at 3 p.m. Saturday in Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport, to remember migrant children at the U.S.-Mexican border traumatized by separation from their families.
Quad-City faith leaders will conduct a brief service, with a moment of reflection afterward, Croken said in a news release.
Croken has organized a fundraiser in support of RAICES, a non-profit agency based in Texas that provides free and low-cost legal services to under-served immigrant children, families, and refugees. Founded in 1986 as the Refugee Aid Project by community activists in South Texas, RAICES is the largest immigration legal-services provider in Texas.
Croken, an attorney, will volunteer with RAICES at the Karnes City, Texas, Detention Center in early November.
Also on Saturday, a family-friendly event will be co-hosted by Quad-Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller at Modern Woodmen Park. As a kick-off to National Hispanic Heritage Month, the community is invited to come to Modern Woodmen Park from 3-5 p.m.to enjoy unlimited amusement rides and other attractions for a donation of $5 per person. Also featured will be $2 “meal deals” of a hot dog and small drink as well as other discounted food.
Proceeds will benefit RAICES child-protection legal services. No advance tickets are required.
For more information about RAICES, go to www.raicestexas.org