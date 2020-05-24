Quad-City kids create car wash art

Roadhouse Car Wash held an at drive Saturday in Moline. Roadhouse Car Wash, supported by local business sponsors, gave children a framed canvas and supplies to paint “whatever makes them happy.” The art will later be hung inside the wash bays. One-third of the proceeds from the bay will go to charity and all of the proceeds from the vacuum will go to charity. The event will continue next Saturday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.