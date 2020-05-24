Quad-City kids create car wash art
Roadhouse Car Wash held an at drive Saturday in Moline. Roadhouse Car Wash, supported by local business sponsors, gave children a framed canvas and supplies to paint “whatever makes them happy.” The art will later be hung inside the wash bays. One-third of the proceeds from the bay will go to charity and all of the proceeds from the vacuum will go to charity. The event will continue next Saturday.

