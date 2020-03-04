Quad-City leaders encourage participation in Census 2020

T.J. Schneckloth of the Davenport Community School District said the district has identified its neighborhoods and populations that were under-reported and is working to assist these families through its schools. He said accurate counts "are critical and vital as we move forward."

Speaking on behalf of the Diocese of Davenport, Loxi Hopkins said Bishop Thomas Zinkula and the diocese also are working to educate parishioners and those in its ministries. "It doesn't matter whether you are documented, undocumented, poor, rich, renter or homeowner, everyone has a right to be counted," she said.

Bi-State Executive Director Denise Bulat said many of the same programs and efforts are in the works on the Illinois side of the river. She credited grant funding from organizations such as the Doris and Victor Day Foundation for assisting in setting up census kiosks and other campaign efforts. "A kiosk is a computer so people can answer questions the census online and a person that can answer some questions."

To date, 18 locations have offered to provide a kiosk, but organizers are seeking more organizations to volunteer as a kiosk.