Quad-City long-term care facilities keep adjusting to protect residents, staff from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gail Glockhoff-Long deals with a most unique situation daily. She has a developmentally challenged 64-year-old sister, Julia, living at a long-term care facility during the coronavirus crisis.

So far, so good, Glockhoff-Long said of looking after her sister the past few weeks. She likes what Friendship Manor in Rock Island is doing regarding closing of dining rooms and the buildings, delivery of meals and even admitting that one of the workers there had a positive test for COVID-19 last week.

“It didn’t concern me,” said Glockhoff-Long of Davenport, whose own line or work is in the seniors field. “What it gave me is the confidence that Friendship Manor was up front and went public with it and reported it. It did the protocol it should have done. They weren’t trying to hide anything.”

Glockhoff-Long has several siblings plus others who team up to call her sister throughout the day. In addition, there are drop-offs/exchanges of needed grocery items and mail, the latter of which Gail checks for bills and such, at an agreed upon outer door.

Julia moved into Friendship Manor with their parents, who have since died, years ago.

The current times are challenging, not just for her sister, but any senior, most of whom are used to routine, Glockhoff-Long said.