Quad-City-made spoons to be sold on Bed Bath & Beyond's website

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the signature chef spoon, Bed Bath & Beyond has picked up Wild Cherry's spatulas, modern cheese boards, baking spatulas, and muddlers for making cocktails.

Preparing to meet the demand has been a bit tricky. "There's a lot of getting your materials in order to supply to a larger company. They have very specific requirements regarding how products are presented and how information is stored and shared," she said, adding that "spreadsheets are your friend."

"From the production end of things, Tim already spends a great deal of time in the wood shop, so orders like this translate into hiring more help to craft things," she said. "That's particularly exciting to us because not only do these handmade wares from a small business get national attention ... it creates an extra job or two in the same city it all started in."

McGuire said they attended a wholesale expo in New York City this summer "and had the opportunity to expose our brand to lots of new buyers.

"We continued working on building relationships on the East Coast," she said, "and our small sales team was able to make a successful pitch to Bed Bath & Beyond."