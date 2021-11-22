Quad-City man and grandson come up with idea of children's book during COVID pandemic

In March 2020, when schools and non-essential businesses began closing across the nation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mitchell Swanson took the opportunity to spend as much quality time with his then 5-year-old grandson, Oliver Isaacson, as he could.

Swanson, 60, of Lynn Center, Ill., would sit his grandson on his knee and they would think up new stories each day.

Swason’s daughter, Lauren Isaacson, a mental health therapist, listened to what they were doing and told her father what they were doing would make a good book for parents to interact with their children.

From that suggestion came “The Excellent Adventures of Billy Bob and Giraffe,” published by Covenant Books.

“This book is just an addition to the conversation, allowing you to communicate easier with your grandson or granddaughter between the ages of 4 and 6,” Swanson said. “What we’re doing is just telling a story. Every day you go outside and it’s the life of make-believe and you make up a new story with what’s happening in the picture.”

So many people seem to be glued to electronic devices these days, he said.