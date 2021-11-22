Quad-City man and grandson come up with idea of children's book during COVID pandemic

In March 2020, when schools and non-essential businesses began closing across the nation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mitchell Swanson took the opportunity to spend as much quality time with his then 5-year-old grandson, Oliver Isaacson, as he could.
Swanson, 60, of Lynn Center, Ill., would sit his grandson on his knee and they would think up new stories each day.
Swason’s daughter, Lauren Isaacson, a mental health therapist, listened to what they were doing and told her father what they were doing would make a good book for parents to interact with their children.
From that suggestion came “The Excellent Adventures of Billy Bob and Giraffe,” published by Covenant Books.
“This book is just an addition to the conversation, allowing you to communicate easier with your grandson or granddaughter between the ages of 4 and 6,” Swanson said. “What we’re doing is just telling a story. Every day you go outside and it’s the life of make-believe and you make up a new story with what’s happening in the picture.”
So many people seem to be glued to electronic devices these days, he said.
“Even the little people are glued to an electronic device,” Swanson said. “What Oliver and I did during the summer of COVID, when we were all basically locked up, we’d sit outside under the tree, and he has his friend Giraffe. Obviously, Oliver is Billy Bob in the book, and Billy Bob and Giraffe go off on adventures every day, and they run into new things every day, and how you react to these new things every day can be the story, which can change every day.
“So that’s the whole underlining of what we’ve done,” Swanson said. “We’ve had a lot of fun with it. In fact we still make up stories using Billy Bob and Giraffe.”
The book gives an easier approach to conversation, he said. “It’s more inviting. You’re not necessarily approaching someone as an authority figure you’re just sitting there making up a story.”
Swanson said the idea of making a children’s book never entered their minds until his daughter said something.
“We really didn’t know we were doing anything other than sitting outside and telling a story,” he said. “I don’t know where it came from, but it came to us, and that’s what we were doing. She stepped in and it was, ‘Oh, my gosh, to listen to you guys outside telling your story it’s phenomenal just to sit and listen.’
“We’d sit out there for hours telling stories,” Swanson said.
“There are a lot of reasons I am so drawn to the concept of this book, but I think a large number of them can be boiled down to playfulness," Lauren Isaacson said.
“As adults we tend to minimize the significance of playing, but in reality it is critical for youth,” she said.
“In my field, mental health counseling, we often talk about play as the language of children; when parents are able to meet their children here and really engage so many wonderful things are facilitated including increased family bonding, decreased family conflict, and increased youth cooperation.
“I love this book because it can be difficult for parents to meet their children at a playful place and to stay there,” she said. “Drawing readers into the storytelling ties together the parent and child into the act of reading and playing simultaneously. The act of imagining where our main characters will go and what they will do is fun for both parent and child, and it’s beautiful because they are creating this world together.
“Children learn collaboration, practice abstract thinking and experience an increased sense of connection to the most important people in their world,” Isaacson said.
The book is only 10 pages long, Swanson said. “But there’s a new ending every time. You can just follow the same pattern. You’re still going on an adventure, and things always happen during the adventure. It’s just how you react to it or your imagination reacts that makes the book.
“There’s 10 pages in here and every page has new things that keep coming up, like a rattle snake that doesn’t know why he has a rattle,” he said. “It can be goofy stuff.”
The main thing is developing the ability to communicate with a younger person, rather than everyone burying themselves in an electronic device, he said.
“Look what we have; we’re able to talk to people,” Swanson said. “You get to be more creative because you’re developing your own stories. It never stops. We still do it. I’ll make up a top and he’ll just move with it.”