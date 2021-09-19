Quad-City mask mandates, vaccine mandates, crowded hospitals mark week in COVID-19

The TaxSlayer Center in Moline was busy throughout Thursday morning and afternoon.
"It's for the Michael Buble concert tonight," explained the woman soaking up the sun and directing traffic in and out of the Tax Slayer Center's parking lot. "The people going have to be vaccinated or be able to show a test. You know, COVID?
"If you go around the other side, you'll see the signs."
Sure enough, red-letter temporary signs explained proof of COVID-19 or a test were required for entry. The safety measure brought people early to avoid lining up just before the concert.
"They give one of these to get in. The tests have to be from the last 72 hours," said a woman who showed off a neon green wrist band as she hustled back to her day job.
Vaccine mandates are growing issue as the COVID-19 Delta virus has increased spread throughout the United States and crowded hospitals. President Joe Biden's directive that all companies with 100 or more employees make vaccinations or testing a requirement grabbed the biggest headlines — but COVID-19 safety requirements at indoor venues are becoming more common.
A new mandate in Iowa?
Iowa schools were barred from mandating masks by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds until last week, when a federal judge halted the ban pending a new lawsuit on behalf of parents in several Iowa communities, including Davenport.
It didn't take long for the Davenport School district to put new safety requirements in place.
Face coverings will be mandatory for students, staff and anyone else in a district building. The Davenport School Board's decision was based at least in part on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that say all people should wear a mask indoors in areas of high COVID-19 transmission.
The Scott County Health Department meets with school on a weekly basis to help deal with COVID-19 safety concerns.
"We have been encouraging the school districts to follow the CDC guidance for schools, which includes universal masking," Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson said.
Muscatine schools also instituted a mask mandate on Friday for students in pre-kindergarten to sixth grade.
The story is the same on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities — where mask mandates have been in place for over month.
"We talk regularly with school leaders and with the regional office of education. There is a mask mandate in Illinois for any indoor public space, including all public and private schools," Rock Island County COO Janet Hill explained. "The Illinois State Board of Education is cracking down on schools that are not enforcing masking. ISBE's punishment has included revoking a district's recognition status. This means that these districts lose state funding and can't participate in athletic events. To my knowledge, none of those districts are in Rock Island County."
COVID hospitalizations remain high in Q-C
Hospital ICUs have been near capacity in the Quad-Cities for weeks, and cases among children are on the rise — a factor that played a role in Davenport school district's decision to require masks.
As of Monday, the area's two largest health care providers had a combined 85 COVID-19 hospitalized patients — 44 at Trinity and another 41 at Genesis. The health systems also reported 28 of those patients occupied ICU beds — 15 at Trinity and 13 at Genesis.
According to spokesperson Brian Boesen, UnityPoint Health-Trinity is "operating elective procedures at 75% capacity."
Genesis Health System echoed Trinity.
" ... from time to time, we have had to limit or postpone, as well as cancel, some elective procedures. As we have had to be throughout the pandemic, we are fluid and respond to challenges on a day-by-day basis," Genesis Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Andersen said Monday.
Andersen and Boesen said emergency services had not been curtailed because of the increased need for ICU care.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
On Friday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. The total number of cases identified since the start of the pandemic is 17,343.
Once again, people under the age of 30 comprise a significant portion of the new infections. Of the 124 new cases reported since Wednesday, 26 were women and girls under the age of 30, and another 24 were men and boys under 30.
The 40 men and women under the age of 30 account for 32.3% of the cases reported since Wednesday. A total of 14 of the 124 new cases were found in boys and girls under the age of 13.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 219 new infections this week — and 80 of those infections were persons aged infant to 30. That's 36.5% of the week's new cases.
And of the 80 people under 30, 30 of those cases were found in boys and girls under the age of 13.
No new deaths were reported in Rock Island County, and that metric won't be updated in Scott County until Wednesday, Sept. 22. But there were five deaths in Q-C reported this week — putting the pandemic-long total for the Q-C at 605.
That total breaks down to 344 in Rock Island County and another 261 in Scott County.