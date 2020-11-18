Quad-City municipal offices have people out with COVID-19, but so far, impact is minimal

With cases spiking and hospitalizations surging in the Quad-Cities and across the Midwest, hospitals and schools are not the only ones struggling to keep staff healthy.
City and county governments across the Quad-Cities have seen increasing numbers of employees out sick due to the worsening pandemic.
"Just like every other businesses, with community spread, we are definitely seeing more employees being impacted, either as a positive case or coming into contact and requiring quarantine," Assistant Scott County Administrator and Human Resources Director Mary Thee said.
As of the county's last pay period that ended the first week of November, 29 Scott County government employees, or about 1% of its workforce, were out sick — either sick with COVID-19, quarantining under physician's orders or because of an exposure, caring for an individual sick with COVID-19, or caring for a child due to a loss of child care related to COVID-19 — Thee said.
"That’s a small percentage of employees, but I do anticipate in the next payroll period will be larger than that," she said, based on calls to the county's HR department over the last seven to 10 days from employees whose families have been exposed to COVID-19.
Since April, when employees could begin taking paid leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, about one-third of Scott County's government employees have taken sick leave, Thee said.
County offices have remained open by appointment and county services have not been interrupted, though some services may have delays in scheduling appointments because of staff being out sick, Thee said.
"We have not had to close a particular department at this time," Thee said. "We’ve adopted teleworking, but some jobs it’s virtually impossible to telework. ... Obviously, some work is not getting accomplished because of their absences in the work space. Each department, everyone does a unique task in various departments and the impacts will vary based on the actual department. Every department has been impacted. Some departments are working by appointments and may mean less appointments.
"It may mean delays in getting the service as soon as they want it."
Thee said the county has increased cleaning and sanitation of all of its buildings and placed Plexiglas dividers between customers and staff and between work stations. It also requires staff to wear masks when not at their desk and social distance from others. Additionally, anyone with an appointment at county offices is screened for symptoms.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said about a dozen of the roughly 165 employees in the department are on sick leave, including four deputies, three bailiffs and an unknown number of correctional officers.
"The impact has really just shown up in the last two weeks," Lane said. "We’re getting reports every day now of employees reporting symptoms or being exposed and testing positive. ... We still do not have an outbreak in the jail among inmates, but we do have some staff members who have tested positive."
Of those employees who have tested positive, all have experienced mild to no symptoms, Lane said.
"We are not at a dangerous lack of service provided by the Sheriff’s Office right now, but it is requiring some overtime to keep things covered," he said.
Lane said his office and the Davenport and Bettendorf police chiefs inked an agreement early on in the pandemic to provide assistance to the other should staffing levels get dangerously low. Thus far, there has not been a need to do so, he said.
"At the pace that these infections are coming in, we’re hoping some employees will recover and return to work before significant numbers are off for the same reason," he said.
In Davenport, 60 employees were out sick for the last completed pay period from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14, either because they were sick with COVID-19, caring for an individual who is sick with COVID-19, or quarantining under physician’s orders or because of an exposure. Another 53 employees needed time off to care for a child due to a loss of child care related to COVID-19, said Assistant City Administrator Mallory Merritt.
That represents about 10% of the city's workforce of 1,141 employees, according to Merritt. The city paid out 3,182 hours of COVID-19-related leave out of a total of 77,671 hours across all pay categories during the two-week period.
"Since the start of the pandemic, the city has prioritized the need to maintain minimum staffing levels in all critical service delivery areas, including police, fire, and public works," Merritt replied in an email. "To date, we have been successful with this" to "ensure continuity of city operations and to minimize any potential service impact to our residents.
"The city has worked tirelessly to continue to provide excellent services to the public, while also remaining a compassionate and flexible employer during an unprecedented year."
Davenport aldermen last month approved a $100,000 renovation for the first floor lobby of City Hall, using CARES Act funds, to enclose the City Hall finance and human resource counters in glass to protect city staff and the public from transmission of the coronavirus.
And Mayor Mike Matson issued new restrictions last month after two alderwomen tested positive for COVID-19. Matson required Davenport residents and city staff to a wear masks, with limited exceptions, inside all city of Davenport facilities. And public attendance at city meetings is limited to no more than 10 people.
Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet said in the last 30 days, 51 city staff have been infected with coronavirus, were at home caring for a family member who has the virus, or were quarantining after being exposed to someone with coronavirus.
Despite the high number, Tweet said the absences have had "no real impact" on city services.
"Employees were able to cover for those absent and, where possible, employees were able to continue working from home," Tweet said.
Moline Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags said the city also has been able to work through any personnel issues impacted by COVID-19.
"We've been able to continue to provide city services because all of our employees obviously are very aware of what's going on and they've pitched in to make sure we've been able to provide those services," Vanags said. "We are feeling pretty good and confident about that."
Vanags said 30 city staff have been out sick from coronavirus, at home to care for someone with the virus, or in quarantine after being exposed.
Of that number, 21 employees have the virus, two are caring for someone with the virus and seven were quarantining at home. Ten of those who were sick or in quarantine were still able to work remotely, Vanags said.
"We have a very dedicated and team-oriented workforce who are committed to seeing this pandemic through," he said. "I don't believe that our ability to provide services to the residents of the city has diminished, even though a number of people have been out. This is a small number compared to the more than 350 employees we have and many have been able to work from home."
In East Moline, Human Resources Director John Showalter said eight city employees have been absent in the past 30 days because they have coronavirus or because they are caring for someone with coronavirus. Showalter also serves as the city's emergency management coordinator.
"This number does not include those who have been off on a temporary basis pending a COVID test result — generally one to three days depending where they were tested," Showalter said. "That number would be higher and includes factors such as weekends and scheduled days off where no loss to the city or minimal loss was incurred.
"So far the direct impact to services due to absences has been absorbed and has been minimal, but adjusting to COVID has been challenging internally," he said. "I credit a great city staff and workforce for keeping things as close to normal as possible. I do anticipate with the enhanced Tier 3 mitigation rollback in the state of Illinois that some non-essential services like recreation facilities will be impacted in the coming days."
