Quad-City municipal offices have people out with COVID-19, but so far, impact is minimal

County offices have remained open by appointment and county services have not been interrupted, though some services may have delays in scheduling appointments because of staff being out sick, Thee said.

"We have not had to close a particular department at this time," Thee said. "We’ve adopted teleworking, but some jobs it’s virtually impossible to telework. ... Obviously, some work is not getting accomplished because of their absences in the work space. Each department, everyone does a unique task in various departments and the impacts will vary based on the actual department. Every department has been impacted. Some departments are working by appointments and may mean less appointments.

"It may mean delays in getting the service as soon as they want it."

Thee said the county has increased cleaning and sanitation of all of its buildings and placed Plexiglas dividers between customers and staff and between work stations. It also requires staff to wear masks when not at their desk and social distance from others. Additionally, anyone with an appointment at county offices is screened for symptoms.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said about a dozen of the roughly 165 employees in the department are on sick leave, including four deputies, three bailiffs and an unknown number of correctional officers.