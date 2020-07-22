Quad-City Music Guild cancels winter show

Quad City Music Guild’s board of directors has decided to cancel its December production Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” to protect its patrons and participants from COVID-19 while complying with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s Reopening Plan, according to its website.

“While we were initially hopeful we would be able to bring this holiday classic to our audiences, we remain committed to respecting the guidance set forth by our government and public health officials,” the site states. “We will provide an update on our ability to produce this show at a later date as soon as we can.”

Tickets for “Holiday Inn” and other Music Guild productions in Moline will automatically transfer over to the 2021 season. For instance, season ticket packages will transfer to the 2021 season for the same show (on the first Friday, second Saturday, etcetera) with the same seat number, according to the website.

“We are so grateful for the patience, understanding and support of our dedicated patrons and volunteers,” the site states. “We can’t wait to see you all just as soon as it’s safe.”

For more information, email boxoffice@qcmusicguild.com, call 309-762-6610 or visit qcmusicguild.com.

