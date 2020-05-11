You are the owner of this article.
Quad City Music Guild reschedules its postponed 2020 shows for 2021
Quad City Music Guild reschedules its postponed 2020 shows for 2021

The cast and crew of "The Secret Garden" gather on the Quad-City Music Guild stage in Moline's Prospect Park. The spring production was scheduled to open March 27, but the show has been canceled because of the spread of COVID-19. It has been rescheduled for 2021.

Good news for Quad City Music Guild lovers: The theater has rescheduled its first four 2020 productions to 2021.

The shows and new dates are: “The Secret Garden,” April 9-11 and 16-18, 2021; “Spamalot,” June 11-13 and 17-20, 2021; “Mamma Mia!,” July 9-11 and 15-18, 2021; and “Matilda,” Aug. 6-8 and 12-15, 2021, according to a news release.

Ticket transfers will be automatic for those who have 2020 tickets, the release states. For season ticket holders, tickets will be assigned to the same show (the first Friday, second Saturday, and so on) and the same seat numbers, the release states. Some folks’ tickets will be mailed to them this fall.

Gift certificates from 2020 also may be redeemed during the 2021 season, the release states. 

For more information, email boxoffice@qcmusicguild.com or call 309-762-6610.

