Quad City Music Guild reschedules its postponed 2020 shows for 2021

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The shows and new dates are: “The Secret Garden,” April 9-11 and 16-18, 2021; “Spamalot,” June 11-13 and 17-20, 2021; “Mamma Mia!,” July 9-11 and 15-18, 2021; and “Matilda,” Aug. 6-8 and 12-15, 2021, according to a news release.

Ticket transfers will be automatic for those who have 2020 tickets, the release states. For season ticket holders, tickets will be assigned to the same show (the first Friday, second Saturday, and so on) and the same seat numbers, the release states. Some folks’ tickets will be mailed to them this fall.