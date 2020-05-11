Quad City Music Guild reschedules its postponed 2020 shows for 2021

Good news for Quad City Music Guild lovers: The theater has rescheduled its first four 2020 productions to 2021.
The shows and new dates are: “The Secret Garden,” April 9-11 and 16-18, 2021; “Spamalot,” June 11-13 and 17-20, 2021; “Mamma Mia!,” July 9-11 and 15-18, 2021; and “Matilda,” Aug. 6-8 and 12-15, 2021, according to a news release.
Ticket transfers will be automatic for those who have 2020 tickets, the release states. For season ticket holders, tickets will be assigned to the same show (the first Friday, second Saturday, and so on) and the same seat numbers, the release states. Some folks’ tickets will be mailed to them this fall.
Gift certificates from 2020 also may be redeemed during the 2021 season, the release states.
For more information, email boxoffice@qcmusicguild.com or call 309-762-6610.
