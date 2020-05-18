Quad-City newspaperman's column featured in 'Last Dance'

I must say up front that I have been a big believer, some would say fan, of Michael Jordan for some time. For the record, I followed the Bulls from Day One, and have been a fan long enough to know how they got their nickname.
Like everyone, I was quite surprised to see a column of mine appear on the TV screen, nearly midway through the sixth episode of “The Last Dance.”
In fact, I didn't even know it was me until I started getting texts and Facebook notifications.
Of course, I was watching and thought the guy in the column looked familiar. Back then we covered a lot of Chicago sports, sometimes in person. So I started to get up from my chair for a closer look to see if it was someone I knew. I obviously did not remember writing the column, though in retrospect it sounded exactly like something I would say.
It is not even close to the best work I’ve done on Jordan. My column after the Bulls drafted him is the one I am most proud of. That’s because I touted what a great pick it was (obviously, I was right). I just liked the way Jordan played, his quickness and his moves, and he was a proven winner. And I knew they were lucky to get him, which I detailed in the column. I definitely believed he would be something. Had the Trail Blazers not already had a very good and somewhat similar player in Clyde Drexler, they probably would have taken him.
I am also proud to say I went up to Chicago during Jordan’s rookie season and interviewed him one-on-one and did a feature. I even had a quote from Isaiah Thomas in the story. He didn't’ say much, as I recall (The Bulls were playing the Pistons that December night in the old Chicago Stadium).
But back to "The Last Dance." The coolest thing for me was having my son, Ben, get a text from a friend who saw it, too, complete with a picture from the TV, as well as several other of his friends. For a guy who’s nearing retirement, it’s nice to show that Dad once knew what he was talking about.
It also brought me back to my sports writing days, which were mostly fun (other than the hours) and a much different era than the one we are in now.
As for the column the documentary used, it was about how Jordan’s gambling during a break in the Knicks’ playoff series wasn’t wise and nor was the media’s incredible coverage of every move he made.
I heard from many people, it seems. The most accurate comment came in a text from a rising star, who just left here, saying something like “Now you can retire. It’s hard to top that.”
About 15 months from now, I hope to honor that thought and start writing fun sports columns again on Facebook relating to Chicago sports.
I am the first to admit that sports writing is way more fun than news writing, which is plenty harder. The deadlines in sports make it difficult. But it all comes down to accuracy, writing and building trust. And I still enjoy all of that.
And special thanks to the director of “The Last Dance,” Jason Hehir, for using one of my columns. I will always wonder how they got hold of that one.
Meenan now covers the east metro area for the Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times.
