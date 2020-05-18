Quad-City newspaperman's column featured in 'Last Dance'

I am also proud to say I went up to Chicago during Jordan’s rookie season and interviewed him one-on-one and did a feature. I even had a quote from Isaiah Thomas in the story. He didn't’ say much, as I recall (The Bulls were playing the Pistons that December night in the old Chicago Stadium).

But back to "The Last Dance." The coolest thing for me was having my son, Ben, get a text from a friend who saw it, too, complete with a picture from the TV, as well as several other of his friends. For a guy who’s nearing retirement, it’s nice to show that Dad once knew what he was talking about.

It also brought me back to my sports writing days, which were mostly fun (other than the hours) and a much different era than the one we are in now.

As for the column the documentary used, it was about how Jordan’s gambling during a break in the Knicks’ playoff series wasn’t wise and nor was the media’s incredible coverage of every move he made.

I heard from many people, it seems. The most accurate comment came in a text from a rising star, who just left here, saying something like “Now you can retire. It’s hard to top that.”

About 15 months from now, I hope to honor that thought and start writing fun sports columns again on Facebook relating to Chicago sports.