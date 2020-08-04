Quad-City nuns letter to Ernst, Congressional leaders in support of Medicaid

Nine nuns from Davenport and Clinton are among 56 Iowa Catholic sisters who have signed the Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice letter.
The letter urges Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Congressional leaders to provide Medicaid funding and extend the $600 unemployment supplement during the COVID-19 crisis.
Quad-City-area Sisters who signed the letter include:
• Sister Janice Cebula, Clinton
• Sister Margaret Eileen Golby, Clinton
• Sister Janet Heiar, DeWitt
• Sister Janet McCarthy, Clinton.
• Sister Dr. Lynn Mousel, Davenport
• Sister M. Johanna Rickl, Davenport
• Sister Marilyn Shea, Clinton
• Sister Ruth E. Westmoreland, Clinton
• Sister Marjorie Wisor, Clinton
"Our nation is currently experiencing the highest unemployment rates since the Great Depression, and it will take a long time for the economy and businesses to recover,” the letter says. “Right now, unemployment payments are not only providing financial support to Iowa workers who would otherwise be without income, they are also key to successfully combating COVID-19."
“This pandemic has created both an economic and a public health crisis, and its effects have hit the Iowans with the least economic security hardest,” it continues.
“We are asking you to recognize the dignity of all Iowans and their right to health care, shelter and food by supporting increased Medicaid funding to the states and extending the supplemental Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) to help millions of Iowa families get through this crisis.”
The letter says Medicaid serves hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Iowans, “and must be bolstered during this challenging time for our nation and for Iowa.”
“Additionally, as we see the disparate effect of COVID-19 on people of color and as the pandemic brings other health disparities into sharper focus, Medicaid is an essential program for addressing health inequities.”
The letter cites these statistics:
• More than 682,000 people rely on Medicaid in Iowa
• More than 331,000 children rely on Medicaid
• 48% of seniors living in nursing homes rely on Medicaid
• 1 in 3 Iowans with disabilities rely on Medicaid.
“The COVID pandemic has created three points of pressure on Iowa’s Medicaid program: increased utilization, increased enrollment and decreased state revenues. So, we ask you to support an increase in federal funding to Medicaid in the next COVID-19 relief legislation to protect this critical program.”
As of July 6, Black people accounted for 5% of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, despite making up only 3% of the state’s population. Hispanic Iowans made up 7% of COVID-19 deaths, despite being 6% of the population.
“This disparity is sinful; we must address these racial disparities in legislation,” the letter says.
To read the petition to Ernst and Congress, go to www.networklobby.org/iowasistersletter
