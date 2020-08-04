Quad-City nuns letter to Ernst, Congressional leaders in support of Medicaid

“This pandemic has created both an economic and a public health crisis, and its effects have hit the Iowans with the least economic security hardest,” it continues.

“We are asking you to recognize the dignity of all Iowans and their right to health care, shelter and food by supporting increased Medicaid funding to the states and extending the supplemental Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) to help millions of Iowa families get through this crisis.”

The letter says Medicaid serves hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Iowans, “and must be bolstered during this challenging time for our nation and for Iowa.”

“Additionally, as we see the disparate effect of COVID-19 on people of color and as the pandemic brings other health disparities into sharper focus, Medicaid is an essential program for addressing health inequities.”

The letter cites these statistics:

• More than 682,000 people rely on Medicaid in Iowa

• More than 331,000 children rely on Medicaid

• 48% of seniors living in nursing homes rely on Medicaid

• 1 in 3 Iowans with disabilities rely on Medicaid.