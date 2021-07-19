Quad-City nursing homes fined nearly $80,000 for the choking death of a resident and the neglect of others

More open wounds on the resident's abdomen were noted by nursing staff who also reported that the resident's bathing schedule showed no showers for the months of June, July or August, and she did not receive bed baths, either.

According to the IDPH report, a licensed practical nurse (LPN) told investigators that she informed the director of nursing "residents complain about their (wound) treatments not getting done and that (physical therapists) have complained of not being able to do therapy treatments due to residents' wound dressing falling off."

In another incident, The IDPH report stated a male resident fell out of bed at 4:50 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2020, and "laid there until the day shift came in." The man yelled for help while his roommate turned on the call light and "about an hour later, the LPN came to his door, made a rude comment, and walked away."

At that time, the roommate called 911, but when 911 called back, the LPN told them not to come to the facility. The fire department arrived at 6:45 a.m. and helped day shift staff get the man up off the floor.