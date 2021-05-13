Quad-City pediatricians: It's time for kids 12-15 to get COVID-19 vaccination

In the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to grant an Emergency Use Authorization to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 to kids ages 12 to 15, two area pediatricians were asked if they planned to recommend the vaccine to their patients in that age range.
The answers given during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing were short and to the point.
"Yes," Community Health Care pediatrician Dr. Swetha Kandula said.
"Yes," Genesis Health System pediatrician Dr. Gautam Kukreja said.
For good measure, the same question was asked of Scott County Health Department Medical Director and infectious disease specialist Dr. Louis Katz.
"Yes," Katz said. "Yesterday."
The health professionals said they strongly support the expanded vaccination efforts because of a number of factors — including the absence of any severe reactions in the test group of 1,100 kids who received the vaccine, the vaccine kept all 1,100 in the group free from COVID-19 infection, and the importance of allowing kids to return to schools, social settings, play and events.
"I have had a number of my patients ask when they can get the vaccine," Kandula said. "Kids as young as 12 are following the news and eager to get back to something like normal."
Kukreja echoed his counterpart.
"We are seeing children who are struggling with mental health issues because of the pandemic," he said. "It is very important for children to return to school and activities in as safe a way as possible and the vaccine offers that chance."
Vaccines for kids ages 12 to 15 are available at the Camden Centre Clinic in Milan.
The Rock Island County Health Department announced Tuesday vaccines for younger teens will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine.
Messages about masking
The CDC issued more COVID-19 safety recommendations Thursday, saying vaccinated people are safe to go outdoors and be indoors in public spaces without wearing a mask.
Katz offered reaction to that recommendation.
"If I owned a business, I would require people to continue to wear a mask when they enter," Katz said. "I think in public venues fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks.
"And people who have chosen to not get vaccinated should be responsible and continue to wear masks if they are out in public — that includes crowded outdoor situations. Let me put it this way, if I owned a business and people didn't mask up, they wouldn't be allowed to come in."
COVID-19 death, numbers in the Q-C
The Rock Island County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death Thursday, a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized.
It was the fourth virus-related death in the Q-C this week. All had been hospitalized.
The COVID-19 death toll in Rock Island County is 319, while the number of deaths linked to the virus in Scott County remained 241.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 23 county residents are hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms. Genesis Health System reported 43 patients in beds because of the virus and a test positivity rate of 7.37%.
Last Friday, Genesis reported 31 COVID-19 patients — but a positivity rate over 9%.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, plus four earlier infections reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health. All told, there have been 14,711 confirmed cases in the county.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 34 new cases in Scott County, increasing the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,424.