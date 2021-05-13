Quad-City pediatricians: It's time for kids 12-15 to get COVID-19 vaccination

Kukreja echoed his counterpart.

"We are seeing children who are struggling with mental health issues because of the pandemic," he said. "It is very important for children to return to school and activities in as safe a way as possible and the vaccine offers that chance."

Vaccines for kids ages 12 to 15 are available at the Camden Centre Clinic in Milan.

The Rock Island County Health Department announced Tuesday vaccines for younger teens will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine.

Messages about masking

The CDC issued more COVID-19 safety recommendations Thursday, saying vaccinated people are safe to go outdoors and be indoors in public spaces without wearing a mask.

Katz offered reaction to that recommendation.

"If I owned a business, I would require people to continue to wear a mask when they enter," Katz said. "I think in public venues fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks.