Quad-City Plus 60 grant applications now available

The Quad-City Plus 60 Club has announced that grant applications are now available online to eligible non-profit agencies through its Community Outreach program for fiscal year 2021.
Through its Community Outreach grant application process, the Plus 60 Club has awarded about $150,000 over the past 10 years to various non-profit organizations throughout the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities that provide services or specific programs to those 55 years and older. Proceeds from Plus 60 events fund its Community Outreach program.
Eligible applicants are any non-profit 501(c)(3) organization or public government unit that are seeking funds for a Quad-City area program or project benefiting those 55 years and older. The program or project must be completed between January 1 and December 31, 2021. Applications must be submitted by Friday, October 30, 2021. Applicants will be notified in November and the funding will be distributed in December for fiscal year 2021.
Interested non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations and public government units agencies wishing to request funding should download the application from the Plus 60 website home page at www.qcplus60.com, fill it out and mail by Friday, October 30, to: Plus 60 Community Outreach, P.O. Box 455, Bettendorf, IA 52722-0008. Or, you may email it with an email subject line of “Community Outreach Application” and any attachments to qctimesplus60@gmail.com by the October 30 deadline.
For more information or questions, please send an email with a subject line of “Community Outreach Inquiry” to qctimesplus60@gmail.com.
The Quad-City Plus 60 Friendship Club, founded in 1975, offers recreational, educational and social activities which support a healthy lifestyle for those 55 and older. Check out our Facebook page or point your internet browser to www.qcplus60.com for more information.
