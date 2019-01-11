Two Quad-City police officers will soon be featured on the true crime network Investigation Discovery, or ID.
The show will air two Iowa cases, including a garbage truck crash in the Quad-Cities that left Buffalo's police chief seriously injured.
The ID show BODY CAM will feature Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning and Davenport Police Cpl. Michael Schneider, who both were involved in the high-speed chase involving a garbage truck in September 2017.
The episode will show body camera footage of the officers responding after Logan Shoemaker steals a pickup truck and lead police on a high-speed chase. Schneider spots the vehicle, but it refuses to stop and speeds off through Davenport. On a dusty gravel road, the suspect tries to elude police by stealing a garbage truck.
As Chief Behning attempts to block the truck's path, he is struck when the truck crashes into his squad car.
Shoemaker, 21, of Davenport, was sentenced in August to up to 58 years on a number of crimes, including attempted murder of the police chief.
The episode also will feature Centerville Police Officer Andrew Teeter, who was charged by a man armed with a weapon and faced with the option of using deadly force to defend himself.
Each BODY CAM episode tells multiple stories with officers sharing their perspectives. From domestic disputes to ambushes and traffic stops gone dangerously awry, profiles show how quickly a seemingly routine situation can escalate into tragic altercations.