Quad-City police: Swimmer in ACLU lawsuit resisted arrest

Butler was mistaken for a man being pursued in a possible interstate shooting. Officers from several law-enforcement agencies were pursuing the suspect — a black man suspected of firing a gun at a truck on I-80 in Henry County, then fleeing.

Illinois State Police have said they were looking for Frank Maquan Scott, 25, of Cedar Rapids, based on vehicle information from the shooting. He was taken into custody several hours after Butler was arrested, but he has not been charged with any weapons violations. While Scott was 6-foot-6 and weighed 230 pounds, Butler was 5-foot-10 and weighed 160 pounds.