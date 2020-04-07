Quad-City pressure mounts for Reynolds to issue stricter orders

Dr. Louis Katz, infectious disease specialist and medical director of the Scott County Health Department, wrote to the governor Friday to say he agrees with the state Board of Medicine, which has endorsed such a move.

"I have made the same recommendation to Scott County Health Department and will to the County Board of Supervisors," Katz wrote.

However, county and local officials lack the authority to impose sheltering restrictions, according to a legal opinion by the Iowa Attorney General.

A spokesman for the governor's office Monday said that only Reynolds has the authority to order Iowans to stay at home.

"We are seeing an inflection upward in cases in Scott County, and I see no reason to delay more stringent mandates like those in the large majority of jurisdictions nationwide," Katz wrote. "At a minimum, this should apply to the elderly and those with underlying conditions that place them at high risk for bad outcomes.

"That said, I think a more general shelter-in-place order will emphasize the seriousness of the pandemic to Iowans who have not yet understood the magnitude of these events and may be reluctant to comply with current recommendations," he said.