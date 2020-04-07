Quad-City pressure mounts for Reynolds to issue stricter orders

The collection of people in disagreement with the Iowa governor's COVID-19 policy now includes federal, state, county and local leaders.
As of Tuesday, Iowa was one of only a handful of states that had not issued shelter-at-home orders. As the expected surge of infections from the coronavirus grows closer in Iowa, so does the number of people asking Gov. Kim Reynolds to reconsider.
Though Reynolds has expanded a list of business and other closures, she has stopped short of ordering Iowans to stay at home unless on essential business.
She is employing a "12-point plan" to individually evaluate each of Iowa's 99 counties for consideration of a state-issued shelter order.
Dr. Anthony Fauci — a key figure in the nation's coronavirus response — initially was critical of Reynolds and the other governors hesitating to issue state-wide mandates.
The governor last week said, "... maybe (Fauci) doesn't have all the information" about Iowa's COVID policy.
This week, Fauci said he had spoken with Reynolds and appeared to endorse her current method of county-by-county consideration, saying, "... what they are doing is really functionally equivalent to that (shelter order)."
Several state health groups, including the Iowa Board of Medicine, continue to urge Reynolds to issue a shelter-at-home mandate.
Dr. Louis Katz, infectious disease specialist and medical director of the Scott County Health Department, wrote to the governor Friday to say he agrees with the state Board of Medicine, which has endorsed such a move.
"I have made the same recommendation to Scott County Health Department and will to the County Board of Supervisors," Katz wrote.
However, county and local officials lack the authority to impose sheltering restrictions, according to a legal opinion by the Iowa Attorney General.
A spokesman for the governor's office Monday said that only Reynolds has the authority to order Iowans to stay at home.
"We are seeing an inflection upward in cases in Scott County, and I see no reason to delay more stringent mandates like those in the large majority of jurisdictions nationwide," Katz wrote. "At a minimum, this should apply to the elderly and those with underlying conditions that place them at high risk for bad outcomes.
"That said, I think a more general shelter-in-place order will emphasize the seriousness of the pandemic to Iowans who have not yet understood the magnitude of these events and may be reluctant to comply with current recommendations," he said.
While Katz made clear he was speaking for himself and not the Scott County Health Department, SCHD, the agency's director, Edward Rivers, said the agency is in agreement.
"At SCHD, we remain concerned that the Governor’s restrictions to date do not address all the venues where people congregate (that are) covered in other states’ shelter-in-place orders, for example, golf courses," Rivers said Monday.
Also at the county level, members of the Board of Health considered taking a position but decided against it, given the state's legal position that shelter-at-home orders are the exclusive authority of the governor.
"Since it is the state's position that the Board of Health cannot order a stay-at-home, it is inappropriate for me, as chair, to express a personal opinion," said Denise Dietz Coiner, chairman of the health board.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he has made efforts to communicate his position to the governor.
"I wanted to talk to her about it," Matson said Monday. "I support everything she's done up to now, but I would've done a shelter-in-place earlier. I issued an executive order weeks ago, closing all the city stuff I could."
