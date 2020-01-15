Quad-City radio veterans sad to see iHeart Media layoffs, say it may be a move to sell the company

Last January, a judge approved the bankruptcy plan of iHeart, the biggest radio broadcaster in the U.S., which decreased its crushing debt (from $16 billion to about $6 billion) and separated it from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings.

According to a December 2019 story at marketwatch.com , Liberty seeks Justice Department permission to buy a larger piece of iHeart. It owns a 4.8% stake in iHeart through Liberty SiriusXM Group; the deal now under consideration could give it control or outright ownership of the broadcaster.

The firings were “just the tip of the iceberg of something bigger that communities across America are losing — our public airwaves,” Michaels wrote. “If this pisses you off, contact your local government representative. Write the FCC. Let them know that you want your airwaves back from the vulture capitalists. You want YOUR radio back. Because they are OUR airwaves, just as much as those radio guys who got fired were your friendly voices, and you were their valued listeners.”