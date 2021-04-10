Quad-City region sets new rainfall record Saturday

The rainfall is affecting the smaller rivers in the area.

The Rock River at Moline stood at 10.49 feet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The river at that time was forecast to rise to just shy of its 12-foot flood stage, 11.8 feet, by 7 a.m. Tuesday. For the Rock, 11 feet is action stage.

However, Sheets said it is likely the Rock will reach or exceed flood stage.

The North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota, is expected to revise the forecast for the Rock that will indicated the record rainfall.

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, stood at 10.61 feet as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday. At that time the Mississippi was forecast to rise to 11.3 feet by 1 a.m. Wednesday. That forecast, too, could be revised up, Sheets said, but it is highly unlikely the Mississippi will reach its 13-foot action stage, let alone its 15-foot flood stage.

Sheets said the rain that fell was from a localized system and did not affect areas very far north of the Quad-Cities.

For Sunday, rain is expected to continue through noon. Sheets said there could be some sunshine later in the day. The high temperature is expected to reach 58 degrees with an overnight low into Monday of 42.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and breezy with a high of 58 degrees and an overnight low into Tuesday of 38 degree.

