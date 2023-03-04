The 29th Annual Quad City Regional Auto Show kicked off Friday at the Bend XPO in East Moline and will run through Sunday.

More than 150 vehicles from 22 domestic and import manufacturers are on display at this year’s show.

Showcased are the best of the 2023 vehicles in a show that is a joint effort of manufacturers and auto dealers from eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

Everyday experiences will include ride and drives, a Toyota NASCAR simulator, Subaru and Humane Society pet adoptions and cars on display by the Antique Automobile Club of America. Also, people can enter to win tickets and trips from iHeart Radio.

Saturday will feature face painting, balloon artists and therapy dogs for the kids. People will also be able to meet “Radar,” the Quad-City Storm mascot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday is KISS FM Family Fun Day. There will be a petting zoo, airbrush tattoos, balloon artists, cookies and milk. There also will be a special appearance by Miss Illinois, Monica Nia’ Jones from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be guest appearances from noon to 4 p.m. of Dreams Come True Princess Parties that include Glass Slipper Princess, Ice Queen Princess and Beauty Princess.

Concert ticket giveaways and trips include a three-night stay in Chicago that includes passes to area attractions and museums; a four-pack of tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals game with a $100 gas card; a four-pack of passes to Six Flags St. Louis with a $100 gas card; and, a pair of tickets to Cody Johnson at Vibrant Arena on June 15 with dinner for two. There also will be regional concert ticket giveaways.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for people ages 13 and older; $5 for people age 62 and older; and free for children 12 and younger.

Discount e-tickets can be purchased at QuadCityAutoShow.com.

Proceeds from the auto show benefit the Quad City Regional Auto Show Scholarship Fund. More than $686,000 has been given to students to college-bound and trade school students.

During Thursday’s Premier event, the Quad City Community Foundation announced the 2023 recipients of the Quad City Regional Auto Show’s 13 scholarship winners.

For the 17th year the Quad-City Times will contribute to the scholarship fund from its advertising sales of the special Auto Show tab.

COLLEGE OR UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP

Keira Davison: Bettendorf High School, Hiland Toyota; Keith Davison, father. Keira is awarded $3,000.

Korrine Davison: Bettendorf High School, Hiland Toyota; Keith Davison, father. Korrine is awarded $4,000.

Gabriella Deery: Burlington Notre Dame, Deery Brothers; Brad Deery, father. Gabriella is awarded $5,000.

Hannah Deriemacker: Davenport North High School, Zimmerman Honda; Brian DeRiemacker, father. Hannah is awarded $4,000 scholarship.

Clark Heeren: Kewanee High School, Crowe Auto Group; Andy Heeren, father. Clark is awarded a $3,000 scholarship.

Colton Kelley: Davenport North High School, Courtesy Ford; Chris Kelley, father. Colton is awarded a $3,000 scholarship.

Aleese Park: Cambridge High School, Mills Chevrolet; Josh Parks, father. Aleese is awarded a $4,000 scholarship.

Isabelle Sneath: Davenport North High School, Green Family Hyundai; Father Shaun and mother Heather. Isabelle is awarded a $4,000 scholarship.

Jacob Stevens: Pleasant Valley High School, Smart Automotive of Davenport; Jeanine Stevens, mother. Jacob is awarded a $4,000 scholarship.

Allison Stick-Mueller: North Scott High School, Smart Automotive of Davenport; William Mueller, father. Allison is awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

Brooklyn Strief: North Scott High School, Hiland Toyota; Paul Strief, father. Brooklyn is awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

AUTOMOTIVE/TECHNICAL/TRADE SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIP

Bradley Griffin: Moline High School; $5,000 technical scholarship.