Quad-City Regional Auto Show returns, but to a new venue

After a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Quad-City Regional Auto Show returns for the public March 4-6 but in a new location.

This year’s auto show, the 27th annual, will take place at the Bend XPO in East Moline.

“In our planning for the auto show, since we missed last year, our board wanted to see the new facility in East Moline, and we all agreed to move the show there,” Susan Shrader of Nissi Marketing said.

“It’s all new and offers a fresh look,” she said. “There are some glassed areas that present a new look for features and some really nice lighting.

“Parking is close and there is no charge,” she added.

Among the attractions this year is the historical exhibit of Velie cars, produced by Willard Velie, the grandson of John Deere of agricultural manufacturing fame. The Velie Motor Vehicle Company was located at 52 Velie Place in Moline.

The test track for the vehicles is nearby, Shrader said.

On display will be a 1917 Velie Touring Car from Neil West, a 1922 Velie Touring from Clair Pearson and a 1919 Velie Roadster from Pat Flaherty. The I-80 Truck Stop Museum also will have its Velie truck on display.

Also on display will be another vehicle from a Quad-City automaker, a 1922 R&V Knight Touring Car from Larry Anderson. The car was built by the Moline Automobile Company founded by W.H. Vandervoort and O.J. Root, who had established Root & Vandervoort Engineering Co. in 1900, which manufactured gasoline engines. The two men founded the Moline Automobile Company in 1904.

There also will be the Educational Expo for eighth-graders, with 198 students being bused in for the event.

A big feature this year is the ride-and-drives each day by Stallantis Dodge Ram Chrysler Jeep and Subaru. The ride-and-drives run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

There will be Humane Society Pet Adoptions from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Each day there will be a NASCAR simulator and eight Corvettes from the Midwest Corvette Club.

Saturday is Pet the QC Can Therapy Dogs from noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday is 103.1 Kiss FM Family Day that will include a petting zoo, kid’s racetrack, a coloring contest with prizes, airbrush tattoos, balloon artists and cookies and milk for the kids.

There also will be interactive booths, including pit-crew training, John Deere virtual welding, body work and electrical.

Of course, there will be hundreds of new vehicles to see, Shrader said.

The auto show runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 6.

Ticket cost $8 for ages 13 and older, $5 for people 62 and over. Children 12 and under are free.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.