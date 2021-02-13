Quad-City region's U.S. Senators release statements after Trump acquittal

The Quad-City region’s U.S. Senators released statements Saturday after the Senate voted to acquit former President Donald J. Trump in his second impeachment trial.
Illinois Democrats Richard "Dick" Durbin and Tammy Duckworth were among the 57 senators, including seven Republicans, who found Trump gulity, while Iowa Republicans Charles "Chuck" Grassley and Joni Ernst voted not guilty along with 41 others.
Duckworth said in a news release after the vote that it was “… profoundly disheartening that so many of my Republican colleagues chose to ignore the evidence and vote to acquit him.
“Too many Republican senators are comfortable hiding behind their misguided belief that trying a former president for his actions in office is unconstitutional, even as they refuse to answer the much more important question of whether actually inciting an insurrection against the constitution is unconstitutional,” Duckworth said.
“By doing so, they desecrate the democracy that so many patriots — including members of my own family — have sacrificed for just to protect the legacy of a man who has only ever truly pledged allegiance to himself"
Durbin said in a news release Saturday, “I regret that more of my Republican colleagues did not join me in voting to convict and disqualify Donald Trump from holding future office.
“I wish the Senate had sent an unequivocal message that it is unacceptable for any president to incite violence in order to stop the peaceful transition of power,” Durbin said. “But it should not be lost that a majority of senators — including seven senators from the president’s own party — voted to convict him.”
Grassley released a statement saying that for the Senate record, he said that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was an assault on democracy itself, and that former President Trump had displayed poor leadership, but added that the impeachment managers for the House of Representatives failed to prove their case.
“We do not have the authority to try a private citizen like former President Trump,” Grassley said in his statement for the Senate record.
“Even if we did, he should have been accorded the protections of due process of law in his trial. And even if we assume he has been, the House managers still did not prove that he committed incitement to insurrection, the specific crime of which he stands accused," Grassley said.
"This does not excuse President Trump’s conduct on and around January 6th of this year," he added.