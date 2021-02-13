Quad-City region's U.S. Senators release statements after Trump acquittal

“I wish the Senate had sent an unequivocal message that it is unacceptable for any president to incite violence in order to stop the peaceful transition of power,” Durbin said. “But it should not be lost that a majority of senators — including seven senators from the president’s own party — voted to convict him.”

Grassley released a statement saying that for the Senate record, he said that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was an assault on democracy itself, and that former President Trump had displayed poor leadership, but added that the impeachment managers for the House of Representatives failed to prove their case.

“We do not have the authority to try a private citizen like former President Trump,” Grassley said in his statement for the Senate record.

“Even if we did, he should have been accorded the protections of due process of law in his trial. And even if we assume he has been, the House managers still did not prove that he committed incitement to insurrection, the specific crime of which he stands accused," Grassley said.

"This does not excuse President Trump’s conduct on and around January 6th of this year," he added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.