Quad-City restaurants close temporarily, COVID-19 numbers continue to increase

Both Scott and Rock Island counties continued to report more COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting an additional 11 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the county to 924. The death toll from this virus stands at 28. Currently, eight patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The new cases are:
- A woman in her 50s isolating at home
- A woman in her 40s isolating at home
- A woman in her 30s isolating at home
- A woman in her 30s isolating at home
- A woman in her 30s isolating at home
- A woman in her 20s isolating at home
- A woman in her teens isolating at home
- A man in his 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
Various Quad-City restaurants are closing temporarily because of COVID-19-related issues.
Among them is Duck City Bistro, Davenport, which posted this message on Facebook that the restaurant will close now through July 6:
“Though we haven’t had any positive cases in our staff, the safety of our employees and patrons is our first priority, and we want to do what’s best for the community and ourselves. We look forward to seeing you back on July 6th. Have a great and safe holiday weekend!”
State-wide: Illinois and Iowa
Illinois reported 646 new cases, 141,723 total and 6,888 deaths. Iowa reported 478 new cases, 28,490 total and 705 deaths.
Scott County
Scott County reported 21 new cases, 597 total on Sunday. The death total stands at 10.
Concerned about COVID-19?
