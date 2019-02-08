The Quad-Cities' diminishing supply of road and sidewalk salt is quickly being restocked, and should be plentiful for the weekend, several store managers said Friday.
The combination of sleet, snow and rain that turned to ice has coated Quad-City surfaces for several days. Conditions have placed salt in high demand, and some area stores simply ran out.
"We're down to a few bags, but we have more coming in today," Jeff Hopkins, manager at Jewel-Osco in Moline, said Friday. "We have 180-some stores, and I got a memo this morning that said it's on its way.
"We only got about half what we normally get in our last supply."
The manager at Schnuck's in Bettendorf, Richard Hurst, said the job of re-ordering salt is short work.
"We typically get it the day after we order," he said.
City road crews also have applied salt and/or brine to Quad-City streets several times this season.
In Bettendorf, the supply is holding out.
"We're actually sitting pretty decent," said Chris Garman, streets and solid waste superintendent. "We started the year with 7,000 tons, and we have about half that."
Cities in Iowa typically get their winter road supplies from the Iowa Department of Transportation, which issues a statewide bid.
Depending on the forecast, public works crews may simultaneously apply liquid and solid salt products. The liquid typically is a combination of 80 percent brine (salt water), 10 percent calcium-chloride mix and 10 percent fusion, which is basically beet juice that makes the solution sticky.
When icy weather is predicted, a 100 percent brine solution is used, Garman said.
"It gives you a little head start in front of a big storm," he said.
In Davenport, the public works department has taken receipt of extra salt to keep up with the demand.
"The City of Davenport has been receiving supplemental salt orders all week, and we have around 6,000 tons on hand right now," director Nicole Gleason wrote in an email Friday.