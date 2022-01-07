Quad City Rollers offers boot camp for roller derby beginners

Each team has a total of five players on the track, four blockers and one jammer. The jammer — the only player that can score points — is trying to get through the pack of blockers then lapping them, with one point scored per blocker lapped. The blockers' goal is to keep the other team's jammer from passing through them.

Jammers also control when rounds end. The first jammer to get ahead of the blockers can end the round at any time by putting her hands on her hips, which can be used strategically to stop the other team from earning points if their jammer hadn't gotten ahead of the pack yet.

Schlue — a jammer — said scores can range from 150 to more than 300 by the end of the game.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Quad City Rollers had around 40 members. They had just come off a tournament win, which helped with recruitment, and were getting ready to head out for an away game in early March 2020 when they had heard it was canceled, like everything else.

For almost two years the team rarely saw each other outside of a few outdoor skates. Now they're back to practicing and playing, and winning and losing is secondary to competing together again.